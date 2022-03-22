13 Lush Housewarming Gifts That Won’t End Up In The Back Of A Cupboard

Mixed Retailers Housewarming presents that aren't just another houseplant!

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

From trying to pick an ornament when you’re not sure of their decor style to sussing out what gadgets they do and don’t already own, there’s a lot of head-scratching involved when it comes to buying someone a housewarming gift.

Advertisement

Chances are they want to pick their own crockery and cushions, so your best bet is special yet simple statement pieces like serving ware, kitchen aids, and shelf accessories, that will bring an extra element of luxury to their new pad.

Not sure where to begin? Browse through our carefully curated collection of housewarming gifts we guarantee will seamlessly fit the style of any home.