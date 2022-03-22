Life

13 Lush Housewarming Gifts That Won’t End Up In The Back Of A Cupboard

Three people have already bought them a candle – don’t be the fourth!

Housewarming presents that aren't just another houseplant!
From trying to pick an ornament when you’re not sure of their decor style to sussing out what gadgets they do and don’t already own, there’s a lot of head-scratching involved when it comes to buying someone a housewarming gift.

Chances are they want to pick their own crockery and cushions, so your best bet is special yet simple statement pieces like serving ware, kitchen aids, and shelf accessories, that will bring an extra element of luxury to their new pad.

Not sure where to begin? Browse through our carefully curated collection of housewarming gifts we guarantee will seamlessly fit the style of any home.

1
Not On The High Street
A simple shelf accessory that suits all decor styles
This outline vase from Lisa Angel is so straightforward in style that you can guarantee it’ll look great in any home. A versatile piece, it can be left as it is, or styled with dried flowers or a pillar candle for more of a statement.
Get it from Not On The High Street for £18
2
Amazon
This bamboo tray for the occasional breakfast in bed
Whether it’s used for working from the comfort of bed, or enjoying a lazy Sunday morning brunch, this Sogesfurniture bed tray is the ultimate bamboo bedroom accessory. Best of all, its foldable legs mean it can also be used as a handy lap tray.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
3
John Lewis & Partners
Smart and spill-free salt and pepper mills
There’s just something about a swish pair of mills that screams sophistication. Not just nice to look at, these two-tone salt and pepper mills from Joseph Joseph are simple to refill, spill-free, and easy to adjust from a coarse to a fine grain.
Get them from John Lewis & Partners for £49
4
Amazon
Handy charms that help stop wine glass mix-ups
Perfect for housewarming parties, these wine glass markers will help ensure that guests always know which drink is theirs. Simply clip one of the food-grade silicone shapes around the stem of a wine glass, or clip it to the rim of a standard glass.
Get them from Amazon for £6.98
5
Dunelm
A soft and sleek silk pillowcase to snooze on
When you buy someone one of these silk pillowcases , you’re essentially giving them a hypoallergenic surface to sleep on that helps prevent wrinkles, and keeps hair sleek and smooth! Plus, we love how luxurious they look!
Get it from Dunelm for £30
6
Amazon
This coffee table book that guests will definitely flick through
While the infamous Tom Ford catalogue might look fab on a coffee table, chances are it’ll rarely be rifled through. Soho House's Eat, Drink, Nap is packed full of recipes and tips on everything from hanging wall art to designing the perfect bedroom – and it’s less than half the price.
Get it from Amazon for £21.40
7
Oliver Bonas
Tea towels without that classic checked pattern
Inevitably forgotten about and picked up in a hurry from the nearest supermarket, tea towels are a definite kitchen essential. Bright and colourful, these ones from Cook Floral are 10 times more fabulous than your typical towel!
Get them from Oliver Bonas for £16.50
8
Amazon
Metal expandable bookends that feel really retro
For the friend with lots of books to organise, you can’t go wrong with this beauty from MSDADA. Far more interesting than your average bookends, they can be easily adjusted, and will bring an industrial feel to any shelf. Plus, they’re available in eight different shades.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
9
Amazon
A chic spoon rest that’ll make cooking a breeze
Once you give someone a spoon rest, they’ll wonder how they ever lived without one. Great for meals where lots of utensils are getting chucked about, this one will help keep surfaces clean, while also looking super sleek on the countertop.
Get it from Amazon for £19.85
10
Amazon
A reed diffuser that comes with pretty preserved flowers
Not just nice smelling, reed diffusers can also be the perfect accent for a shelf or mantelpiece. Filled with five thick black sticks, and a posy of flowers that matches the scent, this Cocod’or diffuser makes for a simple but impactful housewarming gift.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
11
Wayfair
This organiser for keeping your hair appliances arranged
Any person who regularly uses more than one electrical hair appliance will massively benefit from this graphite hairdryer holder. Completely heat-resistant, it’s the ultimate organiser for keeping dressing tables or bathroom countertops tidy.
Get it from Wayfair for £27.99
12
Argos
This stoneware platter for serving up nibbles
Did somebody say ‘housewarming’? Ideal for serving appetisers and nibbles, Habitat;s Evora stoneware serving platter looks elegant, and will make hosting duties considerably easier – as it can go in both the microwave and dishwasher.
Get it from Argos for £22
13
Etsy
The perfect bowl for keeping fruits fresh
Available in two different shapes, and a black or gold finish, this stylish fruit bowl can be used to keep fruits fresh, or even store household items. With its unique and modern metal wire design, it would even look gorgeous without anything in it!
Get it from Etsy for £25
