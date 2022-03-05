Life

12 'Unmumsy' Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mum Actually Wants To Open

We hate to break it to you, but she wants a new bag – not a naff mug with ‘Mum’ on it.

Swap cringe for classy with these chic Mother's Day gifts
While all the ads might want us to believe that mums are genuinely looking forward to getting some garden shears or a new saucepan on Mother’s Day, let’s get real for a moment: this frankly isn’t the case.

There’s nothing wrong with a cute and tacky gift now and then – but there’s only a certain amount of ‘Mum’-adorned mugs and aprons one woman can take!

So step away from the slipper socks, give the bath bombs a wide berth, and hide the heart-shaped jewellery – because this year, Mum’s gift should be gimmick-free. Instead, have a mooch through this list, and pick her up something she actually wants this Mother’s Day.

1
John Lewis & Partners
Some classy pyjamas made for luxurious lounging
Contrary to popular belief, mums aren’t necessarily all that keen on PJs with animals on them. Available in a classy midnight navy or an elegant blush, this jersey set is soft and stylish, and is sure to become her loungewear staple.
Get this Hush Nox Henley Pyjama Set for £55 from John Lewis
2
Mejuri
A unique piece of jewellery she’ll actually wear
Signet rings are traditionally a symbol of strength, autonomy and self-expression – so nobody deserves one more than the woman who raised you! Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and set with a black onyx gemstone, it’ll make the perfect addition to your Mum’s pinky.
Get this Jenna Lyons Vermeil and Onyx Pinky Signet Ring for £125 from Mejuri
3
Sunglass Hut
These stylish sunglasses for the arrival of Spring
Everyone knows sunglasses well and truly elevate a spring outfit – and these Ralph Lauren ones are no exception! With their subtle cat-eye shape, and fashionable brown finish, they’d make a luxurious – yet surprisingly affordable – Mother’s Day gift.
Get these Ralph Lauren Sunglasses for £91 from Sunglass Hut
4
Whistles
This chic dark green leather purse
Has your Mum had the same purse for as long as you remember? Perhaps it’s time for a well-deserved upgrade. This Whistles purse is the perfect combination of fashion and function, with its internal zip pocket and card holders, and beautiful green and gold finish.
Get this Bibi Zip Purse for £59 from Whistles
5
LookFantastic
A delicate fragrance to help her drift off
If years of disturbed sleep have left your Mum struggling to wind down for bed, then this relaxing spray will surely help. Infused with the calming notes of lavender, chamomile, and vetivert, misting it over her pillows will help her relax and recharge.
Get the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray for £15.60 from LookFantastic
6
Arket
An on-trend jumper that will go with everything
Stripes and collars are set to be big this Spring – so make sure Mum has got the memo! Available in three different colourways, this soft rib jumper is made of organic cotton, and will make the perfect everyday addition to your Mum’s capsule wardrobe.
Get this Striped Cotton Jumper for £69 from Arket
7
Not On The High Street
A gin goblet adorned with her favourite blooms
Extra special to sip from, this clear balloon gin glass comes illustrated with wildflowers. And there are lots of different flowers you can choose from – including daisies, daffodils, and sunflowers – to make it the perfect present for your mum.
Get this Lisa Angel Balloon Gin Glass for £20 from Not On The High Street
8
John Lewis & Partners
A bewitching scent fit for a matriarch
With its delicious top notes of rich black coffee and sweet yet sensual vanilla, this YSL fragrance is for a woman capable of captivating a crowded room. Daring and delectable, it’s the ultimate musk for a mum who’s not to be messed with.
Get this Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum for £48.45 from John Lewis
9
Arket
These low-top trainers that will quickly become her everyday shoes
Don’t skip over these simple shoes! With their low-top silhouette, subtle V-shaped logo, and white and grey finish, these leather trainers will work with most Spring styles. Plus, we love Veja’s commitment to producing ecological and fair-trade products!
Get these Veja Campo Trainers for £130 from Arket
10
Etsy
An art print with real 1980s energy
If your mum is no stranger to the iconic Dirty Dancing dance finale, then this print is sure to make her smile. Depicting all the major moves performed by Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castle, she’ll have this hanging on the wall in no time.
Get this A3 Dirty Dancing Infographic Print for £20 from Etsy
11
Cos
An oversized shopper to replace her overused tote
Tote bags are great for running everyday errands, but they can fall apart pretty quickly. Simple yet sturdy, this textured shopper is a great alternative that looks a little more luxe than your typical tote. And best of all – it’s even got a handy zip closure!
Get this Smocked Oversized Shopper Bag for £55 from Cos
12
Glossier
This lightweight makeup set that leaves skin looking smooth and youthful
Popular with women over fifty for its non-cakey and hydrating finish, Glossier make-up leaves the skin looking supple and dewy. Buildable and blendable, the skin tint and concealer are the perfect pair for those looking to achieve seamless everyday make-up/
Get the Perfecting Skin Tint + Stretch Concealer Duo for £29 from Glossier
