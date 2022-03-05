12 'Unmumsy' Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mum Actually Wants To Open

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
While all the ads might want us to believe that mums are genuinely looking forward to getting some garden shears or a new saucepan on Mother’s Day, let’s get real for a moment: this frankly isn’t the case.
There’s nothing wrong with a cute and tacky gift now and then – but there’s only a certain amount of ‘Mum’-adorned mugs and aprons one woman can take!
So step away from the slipper socks, give the bath bombs a wide berth, and hide the heart-shaped jewellery – because this year, Mum’s gift should be gimmick-free. Instead, have a mooch through this list, and pick her up something she actually wants this Mother’s Day.