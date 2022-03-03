Parents

World Book Day: 27 Tweets From Parents Doing It All Last-Minute

"Sending strength to all the parents facing down World Book Day costumes at the eleventh hour."

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

So you want to dress up as Harry Potter again, darling?
abalcazar via Getty Images
It’s the most wonderful day of the year – if you’re a school child maybe. “Love books, hate World Book Day. Sorry, but that’s the truth when you’re a parent,” our former parenting writer, Victoria Richards, wrote pre-pandemic.

And she’s not alone. Twitter last night was sweaty with the fevered brows of parents trying to pull together eleventh-hour literary costume for their kids.

Hopefully your munchkin is all but packed off to school, dressed as Harry Potter or Matilda Wormwood or Where’s Wally – even if that means stripping your own stripey jumper off your back at the school gate like Julia in Motherland.

But if you’ve forgotten, f-ed up, or simply can’t be bothered with the palaver of it all, we’ve rounded up some of the best tweets from parents who feel similarly.

