Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"This morning I sat up from a laying down position and my two year old yelled, 'You did it!'"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!

Suggest a correction
Childrenlife as a parentfunny tweets