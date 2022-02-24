16 Brilliantly Spot-On Tweets Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Finale

The show that we all hate to love is coming to an end. Season two of Love Is Blind has been a ride and we’ve been throughly entertained by the tweets about the drama. When it comes to reality TV show, social media can really add to the watching experience.
It’s nice to know that I’m not the only one who found Sal’s ukulele playing annoying. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who cringed every time Shake said he didn’t find Deeps attractive.
Even though there’s humour in the show, there are also some life lessons to learn. How important is religion in a relationship, is it a deal breaker? What do you do if your partner still has gifts from their ex, is that a red flag?
This season has given us laughs and interesting perspectives on love. So, ahead of the final, here are our favourite tweets about season two of Love Is Blind.