16 Brilliantly Spot-On Tweets Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Finale

Netflix Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez in season 2 of Love Is Blind.

The show that we all hate to love is coming to an end. Season two of Love Is Blind has been a ride and we’ve been throughly entertained by the tweets about the drama. When it comes to reality TV show, social media can really add to the watching experience.

It’s nice to know that I’m not the only one who found Sal’s ukulele playing annoying. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who cringed every time Shake said he didn’t find Deeps attractive.

Even though there’s humour in the show, there are also some life lessons to learn. How important is religion in a relationship, is it a deal breaker? What do you do if your partner still has gifts from their ex, is that a red flag?

This season has given us laughs and interesting perspectives on love. So, ahead of the final, here are our favourite tweets about season two of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind season 2 helping me realize that possibly my worst nightmare situation is a man who loves me unconditionally simply not knowing when to put down the ukulele — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 19, 2022

Shake’s mom is the only person on love is blind that isn’t delusional #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/34uzdq9MpT — TheBratPackers (@TheBrat_Packers) February 19, 2022

Not Shaina talking about faith and coveting another woman’s husband #Loveisblind pic.twitter.com/EVqtIaw8zB — Simon Leviev’s enemy (@throughmyaiz) February 21, 2022

The love bombing and trauma bonding on Love is Blind is heavyyyyyyyy — Ciara Johnson (@hey_ciara) February 21, 2022

Kyle on #LoveIsBlind after his fiancée has him break his vegetarianism of 8 years, says she wants to sleep in separate beds, says the Big Bang theory and evolution are made up, and goes to bed at 7:40 to get away from him: pic.twitter.com/OBvYvGmZFi — shruthu, count snacula 👹 (@itsshruthu) February 15, 2022

I really hope Nick says no because he’s going to spend his entire marriage apologizing for Danielle’s insecurities. Choose your peace King #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cPMaC46MhZ — Vicki Vallencourt 🥀 (@HotHoneyHalo) February 19, 2022

Every time Sal sings on Love is Blind. pic.twitter.com/rgk04panFT — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 20, 2022

WHY is Danielle’s family so interested in her sex life? Nobody at that table, esp her brother, needs to ask “how’s your sex life?” #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/oiF6Unv8V7 — Angela Romack (@angelamromack) February 24, 2022

Let’s be real, Shake isn’t attracted to Deeps because he is being confronted with his internalized racism. You aren’t physically attracted to her because you equate beauty with Eurocentrism, and it’s EVIDENT. Like to say she reminds you of your aunt??? Really?? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/csLykC71Mj — lil stallion (@jo___deci) February 19, 2022

I’m glad Iyanna’s mom asked Jarrett what does he really love about her, because Iyanna being a “strong black woman” isn’t going to cut it! If a man tells you he loves you solely because you’re resilient & handle adversity well, he’s about to take you through it. #LoveIsBlind — kenni ✨ (@NekieNek__) February 18, 2022

Iyanna is walking around wearing the gold ring Jarrett got for Mallory…

IM SICK #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/rpt5plWnvw — bri (@thedesertflower) February 19, 2022

Love Is Blind season 3 needs to secretly match these people up with therapists instead #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ZOfLHzWvFI — Courtney❤️‍🔥 (@CourtneyMenig) February 17, 2022

Official Love is Blind stance as of ep 5 I will not be taking questions #loveisblind2 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/owqfihTfhu — New Year, Same Fran (@franamooney) February 23, 2022

The #LoveIsBlind cast drowning in gold wine glasses: pic.twitter.com/PxHUNpxdnB — Gay Bachelor Himbo 🌹 (@BGaytion) February 19, 2022