Love Is Blind Proves Once Again How Western Beauty Ideals Dominate Dating

Netflix Shake and Deepti got engaged on the show

Love is love, and preference is preference, right? That’s how the saying goes, but when we live under white supremacy in the west, it’s not too surprising that western ideals of beauty reign supreme in the world of dating.

And these problematic tendencies often always materialise on reality dating and marriage shows. Love Is Blind, Love Island, The Bachelor are all reminders that women or even men of colour are less desirable than their white counterparts.

Advertisement

That is to say thin, white, usually blonde men and women with blue eyes are often deemed more attractive and attention-worthy than the few contestants of colour.

On the latest season of Love Is Blind, we have what might be the first Indian couple on a major reality show. Abishek, aka Shake, and Deepti both proudly proclaim that they’ve exclusively dated white people (Deepti even comments that Shake is the first Brown boy she kissed).

Advertisement

And bizarrely but perhaps not surprisingly, Shake struggles to find a physical attraction to Deepti – who, much like the other contestants, is drop-dead gorgeous.

Shake, after seeing Deepti without makeup for the first time, even comments that Deepti gives him ‘aunty vibes’, which is at best shady and at worst racially charged.

Advertisement

Shake reveals to his mum that he never struggled in this department when it came to the other women he dated - i.e all white women.

Netflix Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind.

While it’s plausible that a natural attraction may just lack for other reasons between Shake and Deepti, when you consider how women of colour fare on dating shows, it’s not too surprising that Deepti is given ‘aunt’ status.

And the only Black woman to progress on the show – Iyanna – is given ‘second-fiddle’ status after her partner Jarrette begrudgingly proposes to her when a bi-racial, white-passing Latinx woman rejected him.

Over in the UK, during the initial coupling on Love Island, the Black Islanders are almost always left unpicked, reluctantly paired together in lieu of other Islander interest.

Advertisement

The ‘bombshells’ introduced on the show often tend to be white, blonde women too, including Molly-May Hague, Chloe Burrows, and Megan Barton-Hanson.

And as with any of these shows, the social commentary online is quick to unpick these behaviours and attitudes.

shake has found a great life partner in deepti. he better not let western ideals fuck him up #loveisblind — (((jessica j))) (@tv_jessica_) February 18, 2022

Shake doesn’t deserve Deepti. He’s way too superficial. And let’s be honest…he wants a white woman #loveisblind2 #LoveIsBlind — brianajade (@brianajade10) February 19, 2022

Shake is not attracted to Deeps because she’s not the blonde white women he usually dates. Change my mind. #LoveIsBlind — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) February 19, 2022

Is it just me that finds it weird when people are not attracted to their own race ? Like when Deepti and shake were saying they don’t date people in their race and they only date white people it is soo WEIRD to me #loveisblind2 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS2 — Sophia 🦋 (@sofierisi) February 19, 2022

‘she reminds me of my aunt’ ????????. typical words of an ethnic minority that only dates white people and have desexualised their own women. shake is gross #loveisblind — flop burner account (@urtruthteller) February 19, 2022

shake is the absolute worst. it’s not just that he can only see white women as attractive, it is also the way he constantly proclaims it like it is something to be proud of. it’s truly not. (1/4) #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindseason2 — s123t (@s123t2) February 20, 2022

Shake has so much internalized racism to work through. he only sees Deepti as a family member because the only brown people he’s ever in proximity to is family, and he’s only ever surrounded himself with white people, whether platonic or romantic. he’s projecting. #LoveIsBlind — kyla 🌻💗 (@melaninxqueen) February 19, 2022

Love Is Blind isn’t the first to show to manifest these problems. The politics of desire are complex, and superficial shows, orchestrated to be superlatively entertaining, are not going to do justice to address these issues.

So when producers cherry-pick contestants such as Shake or anybody for that matter, who says they ‘prefer’ to date white people, or tacitly prove so, the ones who get hurt are people of colour and those who don’t subscribe to eurocentric beauty ideals.

We’ve had these ideals rammed into our throat since birth, it’s certainly not surprising that the most European looking contestants would prosper.

People of colour, just like any other viewer, are also here to be entertained, without the reminders of white supremacy in dating. These shows should deliver on not dwelling on these assertions, at least.