What's New On Netflix UK In February 2022? Here Are 10 Picks Of Shows And Films To Watch

Space Force, There's Mo To Life, Love Is Blind and Murderville are among the shows coming to Netflix this month Netflix

We’ve officially made it through January, and Netflix is rewarding us all with a host of shows, specials and films all arriving on the streaming service in the coming month.

So if you’re wondering what to watch this February, here ARE 10 top picks to start you off...

The Tinder Swindler – 2 Feb

The Tinder Swindler tells the real-life story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women he targeted who then came together to uncover his true identity and bring him down.

The feature-length documentary comes from the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k With Cats.

Murderville – 3 Feb

Based on the Bafta-winning BBC Three series Murder In Successville comes Murderville, which sees a new celebrity guest star join the cast in each episode.

But there’s a catch – each guest star isn’t given the script ahead of time, so they have no idea what’s about to happen to them, meaning they have to improvise their way through the case.

The likes of Sharon Stone, Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch will join series regular Will Arnett, who plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division.

Brokeback Mountain – 5 Feb

The critically-acclaimed film telling the love story of two cowboys in the American West comes to Netflix this month.

In case you have never got round to seeing the 2005 classic, it stars Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger, and is often talked about as marking a turning point for the advancement of queer cinema.

Love Is Blind – 11 Feb

Season two of the hit dating show once again sees a batch of singles sign up for a less conventional approach to finding love.

Locked away from the outside world, they meet a stream of potential suitors without actually ever getting to lay eyes on them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose marriage and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

If you can’t wait until 11 Feb, the Japanese edition also begins streaming on Netflix three days earlier.

Bigbug – 11 Feb

From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes this surreal new Netflix film.

It’s 2045 and humans are reliant on AI. In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home and stage a coup…

Inventing Anna – 11 Feb

A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – as well as their money. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or simply the new portrait of the American dream?

This limited series is inspired by the real-life New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life – 17 Feb

Mo Gilligan returns for his second Netflix stand-up special.

Following on from his 2021 nationwide tour, the comedic star takes centre stage at the sold-out Hammersmith Apollo, exploring his teenage years, working in retail, relationship dynamics and much more.

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – 17 Feb

After Wallander accepts an offer to rejoin the Major Crimes Unit in the second series of this popular spin-off, he is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye.

Space Force – 18 Feb

The second season of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure...?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 18 Feb

The latest entry into the horror franchise sees Leatherface return after nearly 50 years of hiding.