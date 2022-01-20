Naturally, Tommy Lee's Penis Is Its Own Character In New Drama Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Disney

The upcoming drama Pam & Tommy has already sparked plenty of conversation on social media before a single episode has even aired – but we’ve a feeling there’s one scene in particular that’s going to really get people talking.

Pam & Tommy – which arrives on Disney+ next month – casts Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as the former couple deal with the fall-out from the leak of their private sex tape.

In the lead-up to the show, one surprising “member” of the cast has now been revealed, with Jason Mantzoukas set to voice Tommy Lee’s penis in what promises to be a true scene-stealer.

As it turns out, the scene in question is actually heavily inspired by a passage in Tommy Lee’s autobiography Tommyland, in which the rocker and his genitalia have something of a “heart-to-heart”.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson pictured in 1994 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from his memoir,” writer Robert D Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television].

“There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu [who are showing the new show in the US] was extremely supportive.”

Director Craig Gillespie admitted that filming the scene in question was “just awkward”.

“You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis,” he explained.

“And then, how much is too much, [before] you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully it works.”

Meanwhile, actor Sebastian Stan added: “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love.”

Jason Mantzoukas Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Before landing what we can only imagine was the career high of voicing Tommy Lee’s penis, Jason Mantzoukas was known for his roles in sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He also plays Jay Bilzerian in the Netflix cartoon Big Mouth.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will arrive on Disney+ on 2 February, with new instalments following every Wednesday.