Rebel Wilson’s Mortifying Emergency Poo Tale Is Giving Us Bridesmaids Flashbacks

That explosive poo scene in Bridesmaids is one of the most memorable in recent(-ish) cinema history, but it’s come to light that something similar actually happened to one of the film’s stars.

Rebel Wilson, who played Brynn in the 2011 comedy, has revealed that life imitated art when she was once caught short out in public shortly after making the movie.

Although Rebel doesn’t feature in the scene in question – when the Maya Rudolph’s bride-to-be character and her bridesmaids end up decorating a bridal shop (and the road outside) after a dodgy meal – she can most certainly relate.

The 41-year-old Aussie star has confessed that she once had to take an emergency number two in someone’s front garden whilst out on a hike in LA.

Rebel Wilson Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Rebel shared the (very detailed) gory details on the Life Uncut podcast with Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne.

“I go on the hike, and it’s hiking uphill, and I was feeling very sluggish after eating, like, probably thousands of calories,” Rebel began.

“I get this instant feeling. I’ve got to go to the toilet, I can’t make it the few streets back to my place… It hit me and it was all inside and it just had to come out.”

“I’m feral,” she continued. “I’m just in leggings, like I don’t look nice, I don’t have any makeup on or whatever. I’d been in the movie Bridesmaids so I was kind of recognised, not a superstar or anything, but I was kind of recognisable.

“I squat in this person’s front yard and then I’m just kind of frozen [thinking] what if somebody sees this… I often get papped there, going on the hike.”

Rebel starred alongside (L-R) Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids. Suzanne HanoverSuzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Explaining that a car then pulled up, Rebel said: “I’m like, they’re going to see me. If they get out of that car they’re going to see me. I’m still squatting on their front lawn.

“It’s so disgusting, I can’t even, my mind goes, if they come and say something I’m just going to scream that ‘I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant’.

“I don’t know why that was my thing. That was just what I was going to say, because you’ve got to say something.”

Luckily the person who pulled up was visiting the house next door.

“So I just pulled up my pants and I left,” Rebel explains, before offering up a belated apology.

“If anyone is listening and owned a house in Los Feliz and was very confused by what had happened and now they understand, just know I’m very, very sorry and it won’t happen again,” she said.

“I hope those nutrients went into the ground.”