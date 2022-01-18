Weird Al Yancovic Barry King via Getty Images

Forget recent Oscar winners Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, because the musical biopic genre has well and truly peaked.

Not only is the Weird Al Yancovic life story being adapted for the screen – Daniel Radcliffe has been confirmed to be leading the project.

Celebrating the new film, Weird Al joked: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.”

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” he added.

Daniel Radcliffe David M. Benett via Getty Images

Weird: The Al Yancovic story is being made by the comedy production company Funny Or Die, who are best known for their star-studded viral videos.

The film is set to debut on the streaming service Roku, with production getting underway from next month.

Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with a total of five Grammys to his name.

Most famous for his parody songs like Eat It and Like A Surgeon, Weird Al has released 14 studio albums to date, the most recent of which came out in 2014.

Meanwhile, Weird is the latest left-field project for Daniel Radcliffe, who has taken on a number of somewhat unexpected roles since the Harry Potter series came to an end over a decade ago.

