Kissing your mate on screen can’t be an easy task, but Daniel Radcliffe managed to make it even harder for his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The actor has admitted he was “an absolute dick” on set during filming of the scene in Deathly Hallows: Part 2 where Emma’s Hermione and Rupert’s Ron locked lips.

Daniel makes the confession during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts TV special after Emma recalls the scene being “the most terrifying thing” her and Rupert had ever had to go through.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson attend the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 Jim Spellman via Getty Images

“It was meant to be this dramatic make out, but [Rupert] and I just kept corpsing and just kept laughing,” Emma explains.

“I was really scared we were never going to get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously.”

Daniel interjects, adding: “I did not make this better because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute dick about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch [Rupert and Emma] kiss’.”

Emma adds: “Everyone wanted to be on set for it because everyone was like, ‘This is gonna be good guys’.

“I knew I was going to have to be the one to make this happen. I needed momentum into the kiss in order to do it... It just felt wrong, so wrong on every level because Dan, Rupert and I are so much siblings. All three of us felt so matched in how much it meant to us.”

“I think I blacked out,” Rupert says. “I just remember your face just coming closer and closer.”

Daniel makes another confession during the Sky special, admitting he had a crush on his co-star, Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe Noam Galai via Getty Images

Helena played Voldemort’s evil lieutenant Bellatrix Lestrange and is 23 years older than Daniel.

Sharing a note he sent to his British co-star after the two stars completed work on the ten-year franchise in 2011, Daniel says: “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.

“I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”