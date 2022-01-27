Don't Look Up Star Ron Perlaman Tears Into Film's Critics: 'F*** You And Your Self-Importance'

Ron Perlman as seen in Don't Look Up Netflix

Don’t Look Up actor Ron Perlman had a stark message for the film’s more harsh critics during a recent interview.

The Netflix disaster movie – which served as an allegory for climate change – debuted on the streaming service last month, smashing viewing records on the platform but dividing critical opinion.

Alongside an all-star cast which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, Ron played war veteran Colonel Benedict Drask, who was tasked with trying to deter a comet from colliding with Earth.

During a recent interview with The Independent, the actor held nothing back when asked for his thoughts on the more negative criticism aimed at Don’t Look Up.

Ron Perlman Erika Goldring via Getty Images

“F*** you and your self-importance,” the Hellboy star began. “And this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating.

“It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

Ron also noted that he felt the mixed reception was symbolic of “part of how the internet has almost killed journalism”, adding: “And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.”

The cast of Don't Look Up NIKO TAVERNISENIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Don’t Look Up holds the supposedly “rotten” score of 55% on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, but has fared slightly better with viewers, with a current audience score of 78%.

Also appearing in the star-studded film were Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill, with Oscar nominee Adam McKay having both written and directed the project.

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix now.