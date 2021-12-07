Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Hilarious Misunderstanding With Meryl Streep

Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has recalled the misunderstanding that actors on the set of the new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up had with co-star Meryl Streep.

Meryl’s fellow cast members took to calling her the GOAT (the acronym for “Greatest of All Time”), Jen explained to US talk show host Stephen Colbert earlier this week.

Unfortunately, Meryl – who plays a president unbothered by a looming comet strike on Earth in the film – was apparently a bit confused by the nickname.

When Jennifer used the term during a photo-shoot, Meryl responded: “Yeah, that’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.”

A surprised J-Law then clarified what the term meant, recalling: ”“I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that GOAT means greatest of all time, right’.”

Meryl confirmed she didn’t, and Jennifer let her know: “We haven’t just been calling you a ‘goat’… this whole time.”

Watch the interview here: