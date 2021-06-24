Sharon Stone Clarifies She Wasn't Dissing Meryl Streep In That Viral Interview

A patriarchal society — and Hollywood for that matter — loves a good catfight between two women. And Sharon Stone isn’t about to play that tired game. “To be clear; Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actors of all times,” Sharon tweeted on Wednesday. “Just not to the exclusion of others.”

The 63-year-old Casino star’s tweet was a clarification to comments she made about Meryl in a resurfaced Zoomer profile that went viral on Tuesday. To some, Sharon’s comments read like she was jealous of or talking smack about the 72-year-old multi-Oscar winner. “The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one,” Sharon told Zoomer. “And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.”

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Sharon Stone

She then pointed to several female actors she thinks are on par with The Devil Wears Prada star. “Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for fuck’s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor,” she said, before including herself. “I’m a much better villain than Meryl. And I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino.”

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images Meryl Streep