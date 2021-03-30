Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Enlarged Her Breasts Without Her Consent

Sharon Stone has claimed that a surgeon gave her a breast enlargement without her consent, when she underwent reconstructive surgery 20 years ago. The Hollywood star underwent a procedure in 2001 to remove benign tumours from her breasts, and chose to have reconstructive surgery. However, following the operation, she has now said she discovered that the surgeon had made her breasts bigger without her say-so, as he felt she would “would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs”. In her new memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice – an excerpt from which has been published in The Times – she explains: “When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size’. “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.”

picture alliance via Getty Images Sharon Stone pictured in 2019

Sharon’s new autobiography contains a number of revelations, including accounts of sexual abuse as a child. She also details her experience making what is arguably her signature film, Basic Instinct. Recalling making one of the film’s most infamous scenes, in which her character uncrosses her legs while not wearing underwear, Sharon says she was misled about how the moment in question would come across on screen. “That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything – I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on’,” she writes. “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullshit.”

StudioCanalStudioCanal/Shutterstock Sharon on the set of Basic Instinct in the early 1990s.