Don't Look Up Viewers Get More Than They Bargained For After Dialling Helpline Featured In Netflix Film

Curious Don’t Look Up viewers got a bit more than they bargained for after dialling a number featured in the hit Netflix film.

The star-studded blockbuster, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, follows two astronomers desperately trying to warn the world that an asteroid is on the way to wipe out the human race.

In one scene, Leonardo’s character, Randall Mindy, appears in a public service announcement urging Americans to call a phone number –1-800-532-4500 – if they seek ‘peace of mind’.

It prompted some viewers to dial the number, only to discover they were connected to a sex hotline.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up. Netflix

According to reports, anyone dialling the number is connected to an automated message from a female voice, saying: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now.

“Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now.”

One viewer tweeted: “Am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator?”

Speaking of DON’T LOOK UP, am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator? pic.twitter.com/k8iIhiNWyO — Zach Shildwachter (@zachforzombies) December 31, 2021

And if you were wondering what you hear when you dial that number, wonder no more...

Watching “don’t look up” and found a funny Easter egg in their “scientist help hotline” pic.twitter.com/9QiHzXbgkn — Katelyn Bowden (@medus4_cdc) January 2, 2022

It’s still unclear if the number was a prank deliberately inserted into the movie or a coincidence, but our money is on the former, especially after director Adam McKay’s recent admission that the appearance of the film crew in one scene wasn’t an editing fail, but actually “deliberate”.

TikTok user Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared a clip from the movie, which clearly shows the film’s masked-up crew in several frames at the one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds mark.

However, Adam addressed the fact that the film crew appear momentarily, tweeting: “We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience.”