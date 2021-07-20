If you’re in the market for a Masked Singer/Love Is Blind mash-up of a dating show, then we have good news.

New Netflix show Sexy Beasts is just that.

In an image-obsessed world, this bonkers series flips the Love Island approach to dating on its head and takes an “it’s-what-inside-that-counts” approach to finding a group of singletons lurrrrve (hopefully).

Great! Another excuse to gawp at a load of hot young singletons

Errrm, not quite.

Oh. So it’s not a Love Island rip-off?

No. Think more Love Is Blind meets The Masked Singer.

Y’what?

Exactly.

Sounds ridiculous

It is. Allow us to explain. Sexy Beasts is all about inner beauty – personality over looks (kinda). So each eligible singleton, and three possible suitors, don a range of prosthetic disguises including a dolphin, a mouse, a beaver, a panda, a zombie… you get the idea.

They then choose who they click with most based on vibe alone after heading out on fun-filled (ice-sculpting, life drawing, axe-throwing) dates. Then it’s all about the big reveal.

It sounds terrifying… and a little familiar

That’s because it’s actually a reboot of a short-lived BBC Three series that bombed back in 2014.