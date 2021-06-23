What do you get if you cross the romance of First Dates and the mystery of Love Is Blind with the outright bizarreness of The Masked Singer?
Apparently, Netflix’s new dating show.
The streaming giant has unveiled the trailer for their new venture, Sexy Beasts, which sees singletons looking for love while sporting elaborate prosthetics and masks to transform them into everything from pandas, dolphins and rhinos to oversized insects and slightly terrifying scarecrows.
Based on a show that originally aired on BBC Three seven years ago, Sexy Beasts boasts an “international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters” and “a host of extraordinary prosthetics”.
To be honest, we’re sold already.
Alongside the trailer, a post on Netflix’s official Twitter teased: “No, you’re not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”
Netflix has already ordered two seasons of the new dating show – featuring commentary from comedian and Catastrophe star Rob Delaney – the first of which is set to debut on 21 July.
And as you can imagine, the wild teaser has already sparked a lot of conversation online:
We think Netflix probably put it best themselves:
Netflix has already branched out with a number of original dating shows in the last few years, including the aforementioned Love Is Blind, which followed couples as they got engaged despite having never actually met one another in the flesh.
Too Hot To Handle – a take on Love Island in which contestants are not allowed to have any kind of sexual contact – is also about to return for a second season.