What do you get if you cross the romance of First Dates and the mystery of Love Is Blind with the outright bizarreness of The Masked Singer?

Apparently, Netflix’s new dating show.

The streaming giant has unveiled the trailer for their new venture, Sexy Beasts, which sees singletons looking for love while sporting elaborate prosthetics and masks to transform them into everything from pandas, dolphins and rhinos to oversized insects and slightly terrifying scarecrows.

Based on a show that originally aired on BBC Three seven years ago, Sexy Beasts boasts an “international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters” and “a host of extraordinary prosthetics”.