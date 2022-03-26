Pollyana Ventura via Getty Images

Few things divide the nation into two camps quite like, well, camping actually.

There are those who hear the c word and immediately associate it with mouldy-smelling tents, a lingering sense of cold and discomfort, and, of course, drinking shitty instant coffee from a metallic-tasting cup.

Admittedly, we’ve all been there. But, camping doesn’t have to be like that. Whisper it, but a camping trip can actually be one of the most relaxing holidays you’ll go on. Just as long as you’ve got the right company and the right kit.

We might not be able to help you with the former, but we’re here to advise on the latter. For starters, it’s best to book a campsite with some of the following features: namely, electric hook-up, hot showers, and of course, wifi. (Believe it or not, having access to these things doesn’t take away from the ‘great outdoors’ experience. It simply allows you to chill out... and get out).

As any happy camper will tell you, comfort is key. So forget those “tiny-tent-in-the-middle-of-a-muddy-field” vibes. Wondering what you need before setting off on your next camping adventure? We’ve put together a guide to our must-haves, as well as those little add-ons that’ll make it a trip you can truly enjoy.