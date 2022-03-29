athima tongloom via Getty Images

Blessed with a broom closet? Whether it’s a small space for housing the hoover, or a de-facto utility room with a washing machine and dryer, you’re missing a trick if you’re not making the most of this precious storage space.

But let’s be honest – home of the hoover, mop, a few coats, and anything else that doesn’t have an obvious home, most of us have let our closets, cabinets, or cupboards under the stairs get into a state of absolute chaos.

Need to get the ironing board out? Good luck – it’s right at the back, balancing on a box of Christmas decorations.

