12 Unique Kitchen Storage Solutions That Have Nothing To Do With Cupboards

Cupboard space is precious. We must protect it at all costs.

If you aren't using your walls then that's your first error...
Let’s face it, even if your shelf organisation system is second to none, it’s an unfortunate fact of life that kitchen cupboards fill up quickly. So what are the alternative solutions?

Inspired by chef and queen of the kitchen pegboard Julia Child, we’ve been thinking less about cupboards, and more about unique ways we can utilise vertical space when organising our kitchens. And we think you’ll like what we’ve come up with!

1
Oliver Bonas
Make your vino bottles into a vertical statement
With space for displaying up to five bottles within its interconnected geometric design, this Hexagon Gold Wall Wine Rack is a functional storage piece that also undeniably serves as a stand-out wall display. We love its luxe gold finish!
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £37.50
2
Amazon
Put pans on a rail - rather than overcrowding your cupboards
Clunky and awkwardly designed, pans really don’t belong in cupboards. So to free up valuable storage space, install this Oropy Wall Mounted Pan Rack, and hang any pots, pans and utensils on one of the fourteen sturdy S-hooks.
Get it from Amazon for £18.66
3
Not On The High Street
Proudly display your plates and mugs
Spent ages picking the cutest crockery, only for it to then spend 90% of the time hidden away in a cupboard? Available in white, anthracite grey, or plaster pink, this stainless steel Stovold & Pogue Mini Painted Plate Rack will proudly display your prettiest plates and mugs!
Get it from Not On The High Street for £140
4
Amazon
Keep kitchen roll out the way with this self-adhesive holder
Rather than using up valuable counter space, attach this Vehhe Kitchen Roll Holder to a wall or the underneath of a cupboard. Simply attach it with the adhesive if you’re renting, or use the nails if you’re after a more permanent solution.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
5
Etsy
Use a pegboard to store your coffee paraphernalia
Like the idea of creating your own personal coffee bar, but just don’t have the room? Fix this UnchainedWorkshop Pegboard to the wall nearest to your machine, and create the perfect boho storage space for your filters, syrups, beans, and favourite mugs - without sacrificing any worktop space.
Get it from Etsy for £94.81
6
Amazon
Maximise counter space by moving the microwave
Don’t get us wrong - a microwave arguably isn’t essential. But if the thought of reheating food in a saucepan makes you feel immediately tired, then use this AcornFort K-101 Bracket to keep it off the counter. Plus, we love that it also has a shelf and hooks for added storage!
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
7
John Lewis & Partners
Swap the boring block for a magnetic rack
Super simple to install, this Wall-Mounted Stainless Steel Knife Rack will make a sleek and stylish addition to your kitchen. The kind of thing you’d expect to see in a professional chef’s kitchen, it’s a definite upgrade from the classic knife block.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £20
8
Amazon
Keep essentials close by with a trendy trolley
Easy to move around as you cook, we love the idea of using this Amazon Basics 3-Tier Cart in the kitchen to store the recipe books and utensils that we’re always using. It boasts three spacious storage bins, and is available in four different shades - charcoal, white, dusty pink, and mint green.
Get it from Amazon for £31.23
9
Argos
Use a mounted metal system as sleek storage
Made from sturdy steel, this versatile Habitat Wall Mounted Storage System can be easily tailored to suit your needs. It comes with a 3-tier shelf, 2-tier shelf, a utensil pot, and a rack for storing a few of your favourite cookery books.
Get it from Argos for £30
10
Amazon
Make the most of a magnetic fridge
Herbs and spices taking over your shelves? If your fridge is magnetic, then pick up as many of these Oizen Magnetic Fridge Spice Racks as you need, and create your very own modular unit for storing all your favourite flavourings.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
11
Wayfair
Hang your pots and pans overhead
The perfect practical centrepiece for hanging over an island or breakfast bar, this KitchenCraft Industrial Kitchen Hanging Pot Rack is ideal for displaying pots, pans, and utensils. Plus, with its mango wood hanging bar and wrought-iron body, it feels almost antique!
Get it from Wayfair for £83.99
12
Amazon
Utilise under shelf space for your stemware
For a wine glass storage solution that involves no sticking, nailing, or drilling, look no further than these SZHTFX Wine Glass Racks. They come in a pack of two, and are attached to the bottom of a cabinet or shelf with a simple arm clamp.
Get them from Amazon for £10.98
