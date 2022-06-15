Life

21 Brilliant Buys To Cool You Down When You’ve Got A Major Sweat On

Brits sure like to complain about the heat – but here's how to beat it instead.

Shopping Writer

Beat the heat with these cool-as-a-cucumber products
Amazon
Beat the heat with these cool-as-a-cucumber products

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Warm summer weather can be total bliss – if you’re sunbathing at the beach or chilling round a pool, that is. But if you’re unlucky enough to be stuck at your desk, on your commute, or in a house or flat that seems to get hotter by the minute, your summery mood can easily turn.

Brits love to moan about the cold, but as soon as the temperature rises, we start complaining about that, too. Heat can make you drowsy, irritated, restless and uncomfortable, especially when it feels impossible to cool down. We know that feeling and it can totally derail your day or night.

But we don’t want the sun to go away – we just want to be free to enjoy it. Which is why we’ve rounded up some brilliant buys that people swear by to help them beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

1
Amazon
This handy desk fan
Perfect for popping on your desk or stashing beside your bed. With thee speed settings this powerful little fan will help to keep you cool even on the hottest of days.
Get it from Amazon for £36.47
2
Amazon
This chill-able face mask
Desperate to cool off after a long day? This easy-to-use cooling face mask is a godsend. Simply store it in the fridge (or freeze for an hour or two) for a cooling, ice pack like effect, leaving you revived and refreshed.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
3
Amazon
This single-serve coffee machine
This best-selling Breville machine quickly cools hot-brewed coffee over ice, to create an authentic iced coffee. Simply fill with water, scoop in the coffee, add ice to the tumbler, and press ‘Start’, for a cool, refreshing drink ready in under four minutes.
Get it for £35 (was £45.99).
4
Amazon
This dual-function water bottle
The O2COOL brand lives up its name, delivering you two functions in one: a BPA-free water bottle for your daily sips, with a misting function in the cap to spritz yourself when you need it most. There are various designs, but we love this mermaid print most.
Get it for £27.37
5
Amazon
This ice cream maker
On a warm day, there's nothing more refreshing than treating yourself to your favourite frozen treat. Whether you're into ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet, this machine will allow you to keep your freezer stocked up.
Get it from Amazon for £119
6
Amazon
This cooling pillow insert
Struggle to sleep on warmer days? This gel pillow insert (which you can refrigerate before use) is a game-changer, transferring heat away from your body and keeping you cool while you sleep.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
7
Amazon
This cooling footspray
Do your feet and legs swell up in hot weather? This cooling spray is here to refresh your puffy paws and revive them with a blend of ingredients including energising ginger extract, soothing Manuka honey and hydrating aloe vera. Plus, we love the fresh green tea and lime fragrance.
Get it for £8
8
Amazon
This rechargeable neck fan
Avoid getting your sweat at your desk or in the car with this portable neck fan that offers 360° cooling and has three speed settings.
Get them from Amazon for £25.98
9
Amazon
This reusable water bottle
On hotter days, staying properly hydrated is crucial – especially as dehydration can kick in before you know it. This 500ml, vacuum sealed bottle is BPA free and will keep your drink perfectly chilled for up to 24 hours.
Get it from Amazon for £17
10
Amazon
This super protective sun umbrella
Solbari's sun umbrellas are lightweight and pack up super small but have the highest sun protective rating of UPF50, blocking both UVA and UVB rays. And they're rainproof too, of course! Come in two colours.
Get it for £40-£45 (depending on size)
11
Amazon
This smart chiller tool
Forgot to chill your go-to drink of choice? This innovative hyper chiller will quickly transform any warm or room temperature drink – be it water, coffee, or wine – into a perfectly chilled beverage.
Get it from Amazon for £28.99
12
Amazon
This anti-chafing cream
Avoid the discomfort of heat-related chafing with this all-natural, handy anti-chafing cream that's antibacterial, water-resistant, and vegan.
Get it from Amazon for £10.48
13
Amazon
This cooling towel
This super smart towel becomes instantly chilly when you wet it, wring it out, and snap it, staying chilled for up to three hours. Made from hyper-evaporative breathable mesh, it’s a godsend when you’re looking for a quick and easy way to dry off on a hot day.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
14
Amazon
These cooling bamboo pillows
Featuring high-tech cooling gel that allows hot air to easily disperse and ventilate through the pillow, these breathable bamboo memory foam pillows are ideal for staying cool on warmer nights.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99 (was £26.99)
15
Amazon
This refreshing facial spray
Whenever you're feeling a little clammy, a spritz of this hypoallergenic, cooling water mist can help to refresh you and balance out your temperature.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
16
Amazon
These ice lolly moulds
Stock your freezer with refreshing ice lollies, ready for those warmer days. Children will love filling these food grade silicone moulds with their favourite flavours, but they're equally good for grown ups who want a healthy snack to hand at any hour.
Get them from Amazon for £12.99
17
Amazon
This cold brew coffee jug
When it's just too hot for a normal coffee, this super easy to use cold brew coffee jug is a game-changer. Simply stick your go-to ground coffee in the filter, fill with water, pop in the fridge overnight, and awake to perfectly chilled cold brew.
Get it from Amazon for £30.99 (was £33.99)
18
Amazon
These colourful reusable ice cubes
Find filling an ice cube tray fiddly? Try these multi-coloured reusable ice cubes instead – simply pop them in the freezer and they'll be ready whenever you need them, without any spills. They're also dishwasher safe.
Get a 20 pack for £4.25
19
Amazon
This sun visor hat
Whether you're a hat person or not, if you want to stay cool on hot days, a bit of shade is non-negotiable. This large visor will protect your entire face from the sun and gives off serious old-school vibes too.
Get it from Amazon for £7.69
20
Amazon
This app-controlled air purifying fan
Make cooling off easier with Dyson's air purifying tower fan that not only cools air, but also removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants from it – good for hay fever sufferers.
Get it from Amazon for £614.90
21
Amazon
These gorgeous gelato balls
Yet to discover the joys of Little Moons? You'll thank us once your tried them. These Taste-winning mochi and ice cream balls come in eight different delicious flavours from Alphonso mango to Madagascan vanilla and have to be sampled to be believed. Yum!
Get a box for £4.50/£5 (depending on flavour)
Suggest a correction
wellbeingTech workshoppingHome and Garden