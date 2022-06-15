21 Brilliant Buys To Cool You Down When You’ve Got A Major Sweat On

Amazon Beat the heat with these cool-as-a-cucumber products

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Warm summer weather can be total bliss – if you’re sunbathing at the beach or chilling round a pool, that is. But if you’re unlucky enough to be stuck at your desk, on your commute, or in a house or flat that seems to get hotter by the minute, your summery mood can easily turn.

Advertisement

Brits love to moan about the cold, but as soon as the temperature rises, we start complaining about that, too. Heat can make you drowsy, irritated, restless and uncomfortable, especially when it feels impossible to cool down. We know that feeling and it can totally derail your day or night.

But we don’t want the sun to go away – we just want to be free to enjoy it. Which is why we’ve rounded up some brilliant buys that people swear by to help them beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable all summer long.