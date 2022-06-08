35 Summer Buys To Make You Smile (And They're All Under £10)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t do summer in some style. We’ve scoured Amazon to find some great bargains that will have you smiling all the way to your fave destination – or keep you cheery while you staycation at home.
From a pop-up mini sun shade, a TSA carry-on approved lotion case to some award-winning watermelon liqueur, check out these summer buys that are all under a tenner!
1
These gorgeous pale pink sliders
2
A cute tote bag for days out in the sun
3
A colourful portable hammock
4
This personalised apron for the BBQ expert in your life
5
Drinking jars for alfresco cocktails in the sun
6
This genius pop-up mini sun shelter
7
This summery beach skirt (or top)
8
This beach hat with 'Meredith Blake' vibes
9
The definitive sun lounger towel
10
These gold top pineapple charms
11
A wine cork bird feeder
12
This parasol condiment holder
13
Everything you need for those 'picky bits for tea' days
14
The £9 bikini for your holiday
15
A sand-free waterproof beach mat
16
These makeup sponge travel cases
17
Book stand for the ultimate summer read
18
Ear plugs to take the pressure off
19
These cooling gel pillow inserts
20
This remote control selfie stick
21
This waterproof Bluetooth speaker
22
This Simple skincare SPF30 three-piece set
23
This mega doughnut pool float
24
This aqua lounger for maximum chill time
25
For your drinks, these cute inflatable cup holders
26
I can't believe there's so much included in this popular pedicure set
27
This shell jewellery set
28
These adorable daisy stud earrings
29
This high-rated chlorine-removing shampoo
30
This super salad bible
31
The ultimate sweat-blocker
32
This bargain garden parasol
33
This top rated sunscreen and lip balm duo
34
This space-saving travel bottle set
35
This award-winning summery liqueur