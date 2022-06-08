Life

35 Summer Buys To Make You Smile (And They're All Under £10)

Holidaying on a budget? Check out these super useful summertime buys.

Friends enjoying the sunshine
Friends enjoying the sunshine

Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t do summer in some style. We’ve scoured Amazon to find some great bargains that will have you smiling all the way to your fave destination – or keep you cheery while you staycation at home.

From a pop-up mini sun shade, a TSA carry-on approved lotion case to some award-winning watermelon liqueur, check out these summer buys that are all under a tenner!

1
Amazon
These gorgeous pale pink sliders
These sliders are perfect for wearing by the pool or at the beach. They're available in UK shoe sizes 3-8 and also come in black and white.
Get them from Amazon for £8.95
2
Amazon
A cute tote bag for days out in the sun
This courdroy bag is big enough to fit a magazine and strong enough for your ipad.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
3
Amazon
A colourful portable hammock
Hang this 210x150cm hammock indoors in terraces, balconies or outdoors in your garden and at campgrounds. It comes with a matching carry bag for easy storage.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
4
Amazon
This personalised apron for the BBQ expert in your life
Just so you know, this personalised apron comes in a variety of colours just in case your BBQ king or queen isn't into pink.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
5
Amazon
Drinking jars for alfresco cocktails in the sun
Have friends over and fill up these retro glass jars with handles with their fave drinks. They won't need a top-up for hours.
Get a set of four from Amazon for £6.99
6
Amazon
This genius pop-up mini sun shelter
Whether you want to hide your face while sunbathing or you just want to see your phone glare-free, this portable mini shelter is here to help. It even has a lil' built-in phone holder!
Get it from Amazon for £9.22
7
Amazon
This summery beach skirt (or top)
Wear this versatile wrap as a mini beach sarong or a sexy chest cover. It comes in one size and is available in blue or white.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
8
Amazon
This beach hat with 'Meredith Blake' vibes
If you know, you know. Dress this wide-brimmed straw hat up or dress it down. It also comes in a range of colours.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
9
Amazon
The definitive sun lounger towel
This has pockets for your belongings, it secures to the lounger to ensure it won't slip, and it folds into a bag with a strap so it's easy to carry when you're not using it! Also available in white and purple.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
10
Amazon
These gold top pineapple charms
I love how fancy these reusable stainless steel pineapple cocktail and olive picks are! Great for upgrading your martinis, olives, hors d'oeuvres, charcuterie and more.
Get five from Amazon for £9.99
11
Amazon
A wine cork bird feeder
This hanging bird table uses old recycled cork and comes with a jute string rope attached to hang from any tree in your garden to attract more wildlife into your green space.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
12
Amazon
This parasol condiment holder
We can't lie, we're kinda obsessed with this one. Sure to be a hit with your BBQ guests, your condiments have never looked so good.
Get it from Amazon for £8.29
13
Amazon
Everything you need for those 'picky bits for tea' days
This 21-piece picnic set contains four plates, four cups, four forks, four knives, four spoons, and one storage container – colour sent is at random.
Get the set from Amazon for £9.99
14
Amazon
The £9 bikini for your holiday
Actually, this is under £9! Perfect if you're holiday wardrobe shopping on a budget. It's available in sizes XS-L and also comes in other colours and styles.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
15
Amazon
A sand-free waterproof beach mat
This large, quick-drying, waterproof mat is such a steal. Take it everywhere with you from festivals to beach days to camping. It measures in at 200x210cm.
Get it from Amazon for £6.29
16
Amazon
These makeup sponge travel cases
One case can store two dry sponges or one wet sponge, and the cases have a ventilated design to help dry your sponge. Oh, and they also have grooves on the bottom for cleaning! Ideal for packing and avoiding mess.
Get the pair from Amazon for £7.59
17
Amazon
Book stand for the ultimate summer read
If you love to read at the park or beach, then this travel book stand is genius and easy to carry. And it's also available in other colours.
Get it from Amazon for £8.81
18
Amazon
Ear plugs to take the pressure off
If you hate the pressure on your ears while flying, then these ear plugs are here to help! It's available in small and large size.
Get them from Amazon for £5.99
19
Amazon
These cooling gel pillow inserts
These cooling inserts absorb and transfer heat away from your body, use these to keep your laptop cool or they make great soothers for fevers, migraines, headaches and flu.
Get two from Amazon for £8.99
20
Amazon
This remote control selfie stick
If you're planning on some solo trips but still want to capture the memories, then this Bluetooth selfie stick also acts as a tripod and comes with a remote control!
Get it from Amazon for £8.99.
21
Amazon
This waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Play and listen to your favourite music all day with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker 8 hours play time. It even has a call-handling function and works for up to 30 minutes under water!
Get it from Amazon for £9.69 (was £19.99)
22
Amazon
This Simple skincare SPF30 three-piece set
This set includes a wash bag and three 'protect and glow' skincare products including an SPF30 moisturiser.
Get it from Amazon for £7.50
23
Amazon
This mega doughnut pool float
If you're off on holiday, you won't want to leave home without this tasty pool float.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
24
Amazon
This aqua lounger for maximum chill time
The breathable, mesh design of this pool lounger keep you cool in the pool.
Available in a number of colours.
Get it from Amazon for £8.98
25
Amazon
For your drinks, these cute inflatable cup holders
Great for you cups, drinks and cans, these cup holders come in a six pack in an assortment of styles.
Get them from Amazon for £6.99
26
Amazon
I can't believe there's so much included in this popular pedicure set
This pedicure set includes everything including 14 pedi tools and six replacements. Happy feet central!
Get the set from Amazon for £6.99
27
Amazon
This shell jewellery set
Shell jewellery is back and this necklace and bracelet set is a total bargain! At a fab price of less than £6, it's a winner.
Get it from Amazon for £5.59
28
Amazon
These adorable daisy stud earrings
If you love the TikTok Y2K trend, then these daisy stud earrings are the one.
Get the pair from Amazon for £6.99
29
Amazon
This high-rated chlorine-removing shampoo
This shampoo formula contains organic aloe vera, vitamin A & E, camomile and watercress to sooth dry irritated itchy hair if you're a regular pool swimmer.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
30
Hamlyn
This super salad bible
Save cooking over a hot hob. This paperback Super Salad recipe book contains a whopping 200 leafy recipes. Yum!
Get it from Amazon for £5.25
31
Amazon
The ultimate sweat-blocker
Amazon reviewers really rate this Driclor roll-on antiperspirant that claims to combat excessive perspiration and lasts for days, not hours.
Get it from Amazon for £5.19
32
Amazon
This bargain garden parasol
We had to do a double take when we saw that this garden parasol costs less than £10!
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
33
Amazon
This top rated sunscreen and lip balm duo
These water resistant SPF 30 cream and lip balm combo is top rated by Amazon reviewers and comes with UVA/UVB filters as well as added Vitamin E & Aloe Vera.
Get the duo from Amazon for £5.47
34
Amazon
This space-saving travel bottle set
We love this super useful TSA-approved case for airline carry-on to keep all your toiletries together: perfect fo shampoo, conditioner, perfume, body & hand soap, body wash, lotion, sun cream, eye cream, oils, facial mask, hair products and all other liquids.
Get this from Amazon for £7.99
35
Amazon
This award-winning summery liqueur
And finally, it costs £10, not less – but I love the sound of this watermelon spirit. Serve this fruity liqueur with tonic, lemonade or introduce a delicate, sweet finish to your cocktails.
Get it from Amazon for £10
