Whether you’re heading off on a long weekend in the country, a city break somewhere warm and sunny, or you’ve got a business trip coming up (yes, work travel is back), packing can be super stressful.

For some reason, no matter how hard you try, fitting everything you need into your suitcase feels like an Olympic level sport. And even if you manage to squeeze everything in (throwing your entire body weight across your suitcase to get it to shut), it’s knowing that it’s a complete and utter mess in there.

So to help you out, we’ve put together a list of genius packing essentials and space-saving game-changers that will make preparing for your next trip a little less stressful.

