Hate Packing? These Suitcase Essentials Will Minimise Your Headache

The hacks you really need to send packing stress – ahem – packing.

Whether you’re heading off on a long weekend in the country, a city break somewhere warm and sunny, or you’ve got a business trip coming up (yes, work travel is back), packing can be super stressful.

For some reason, no matter how hard you try, fitting everything you need into your suitcase feels like an Olympic level sport. And even if you manage to squeeze everything in (throwing your entire body weight across your suitcase to get it to shut), it’s knowing that it’s a complete and utter mess in there.

So to help you out, we’ve put together a list of genius packing essentials and space-saving game-changers that will make preparing for your next trip a little less stressful.

Oh, and if it’s a whole new bag you’re looking for, we’ve also got you covered, with this roundup of the best suitcases out there.

1
Amazon
Prone to forgetting things? This checklist is a must
This handy pad is ideal for anyone who has a tendency to leave the essentials behind.
Get it from Amazon for £22.60
2
Amazon
Prevent a pile up with these perfectly sized cubes
To make organising the clothes in your suitcase as easy as possible, give these pretty packing cubes a try. They're simple to use and fit most luggage.
Get a six-pac from Amazon for £18.99
3
Amazon
Take the guess work out with this travel scale
Heading off on a trip with a luggage limit? Remove the stress of wondering how much your suitcase weighs (and whether you'll be liable for an extra charge) by using this portable travel scale.
Get it from Amazon for £9.45
4
Amazon
Keep your bits and bobs organised with this pack
Instead of trying to squeeze pens, cables, earphones and other accessories into your wash bag, opt to use this 'tech tidy' wallet instead. It's available in five great colours.
Get it from Amazon for £19.36 (was £19.99)
5
Amazon
Pack an empty laundry bag into your suitcase
Never quite sure what to do with your laundry while you're away? Pack this cute drawstring bag, hang it in your hotel to pop dirty laundry inside, then stow in your suitcase for the return trip.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
6
Amazon
Vacuum pack your kits for extra space
Got an issue with overpacking? This portable compressor will give you up to 50% more space in your suitcase. Pop your clothes in the vacuum bag, attach it to the compressor, and within five minutes the size will be significantly reduced.
Get it from Amazon for £44.96
7
Amazon
Keep your shower and skincare essentials in order
The last thing you want when travelling is an in-suitcase shampoo explosion, so it pays to keep your wash stuff zipped away in waterproof pouches. This hanging, tiered toiletries bag (in five colours choices) is perfect for the job.
Get it from Amazon for £15.95
8
Amazon
Upgrade your luggage with this hypnotic case
For a case that stands out (and definitely won't get missed at baggage claim) this hard shell 'blue splat' design is a winner. It boasts two handles for varying carry options and comes with a set of easy turn wheels.
Get it from Amazon for £84.99
9
Amazon
This hangable travel closet
Hate living out of a suitcase while you're away? This hanging travel closet could be the answer. Pack all your must-haves into it, fold it up and place in your suitcase. On arrival, you can hang it up with your clothes already stored inside.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
10
Shein
These packing bags are pleasingly unisex
Clothes sorted? Well, keep the rest of your bits and bobs organised and neat with these handy travel pouches, which work for underwear, toiletries, shoes and more.
Get them for £10.99 (were £11.59)
11
Amazon
Tend to overpack? Try these compression packing cubes
This set of four compression cubes (in nine different colours to match your luggage) makes fitting everything you need in your suitcase a total breeze.
Get the set from Amazon for £29
12
Amazon
Use this electronics organiser to keep cables in order
Always end up with tangled chargers and earphones? This versatile organiser will keep your cables in check.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
13
Amazon
Keep your suitcase in order with these travel bags
Whether you're using them to store your shower essentials, keep cables organised, or your underwear tucked away, these drawstring travel bags (which come in a range of quirky prints) are a great buy.
Get a set of three from Amazon for £21
14
Amazon
These mesh laundry bags will keep dirty laundry tucked away
Instead of littering your luggage (while you're away) with dirty clothes, invest in some laundry bags. Pop anything worn in one of these bags and store neatly in your suitcase for the journey home.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for £5.99
15
Amazon
Treat yourself to an ABS hard shell case
These chic, stylish cases are great if you're in need of a luggage upgrade. They're lightweight and super easy to transport, plus they boast a hell of a lot of space. Now all you need is a seat upgrade, too.
Get one from Amazon for £74.99
