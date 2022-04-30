Life
FashiontravelshoppingStyleHolidays

Just 16 Brilliant Suitcases, Because You Deserve A New One For Your Holiday

After two years of limited use, our old suitcases are dusty, damp, and definitely not fit for purpose.

Shopping Writer

Swap out your dusty old case for one of these eye-catching options.
Amazon/Getty
Swap out your dusty old case for one of these eye-catching options.

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Fancy a fresh suitcase for your summer hols? Or perhaps you’ve dug your old one out from the depths of the loft, only to find it hasn’t fared well over the past couple of years? Either way, you well and truly deserve a new case now that we can finally start going on much-awaited trips away.

From compressive cabin bags to fill to the brim for weekends in Europe, to extra large lockable cases with enough storage for two weeks of travels, here’s 16 of our faves.

1
Amazon
This luxurious looking case in on-trend taupe
With its boldly bevelled shell, taupe finish, and matt black lining, this is a large suitcase you can wheel with confidence. And don’t worry - as well as being a fashionable favourite, it’s also equipped with handy features like four fully rotating wheels, a Transportation Security Administration- approved lock and zip, and a case that’s both expandable and virtually indestructible.
Get it from Amazon for £199
2
Wilko
This cheap and cheerful medium-sized option
Spent so much on the holiday that you really can’t justify splashing out on a suitcase? We’ve got you! Despite its affordable price, it can still hold up to 63 litres, and is equipped with useful features like a lockable telescopic handle and four double wheels for easy manoeuvring.
Get it from Wilko for £30
3
Amazon
A soft compression case for maximising carry-on allowance
Willing to wear three t-shirts if it means not having to check your bag? With its soft shell, compression straps, and 42 litre capacity, this carry-on cabin case is made for squishing in everything you need to enjoy a long-weekend away. It’s available in loads of colours and patterns, but we personally think you can never go wrong with leopard…
Get it from Amazon for £110
4
John Lewis & Partners
The most sophisticated and sustainable suitcase
A trusted brand amongst travellers, Samsonite has nailed it once again with this innovative suitcase. Crafted with recycled post-consumer waste, it’s got a tough shell, four fully rotating wheels, and a unique locking system whereby it clicks shut rather than zips – making it almost impossible to break in to.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £195
5
Amazon
A matching pair for a couple’s getaway
There’s something about the combo of the cream shell and brown lining of these cases that makes them look extra luxe. Each case is equipped with a telescopic handle and four wheels, so you can guarantee you’ll be gliding through the airport together with style and grace.
Get them from Amazon for £119.99
6
Amazon
A stand-out option you’ll always be able to spot
If you’re always picking up the wrong case from the luggage carousel, then this unique bright yellow option is the one for you. Medium in size, it’s ideal for short breaks, and has four 360 degree wheels to ensure smooth rolling and manoeuvrability through busy airports.
Get it from Argos for £70
7
Amazon
This bestselling cabin bag with lots of compartments
Boasting a main compartment with packing straps, a separate fold-up top compartment for a small handbag or toiletries, a small laptop slot, water bottle holder, and an external slot for quickly accessing travel documents, this 45 litre cabin trolley is the Tardis of travel cases. Plus, we’re obsessed with the rose gold detailing!
Get it from Amazon for £69.95
8
Wayfair
This soft-shelled set of three for the whole family
A functional set that’s perfect for family holidays, these cases will cover all of your travel needs. Lightweight and easy to wheel, the smallest size can also be used as a cabin bag. Best of all, the three cases can be easily nested inside each other when not in use in order to save storage space.
Get them from Wayfair for £235.99
9
Amazon
A large case in a chic rose colour
Not just a pretty case, this beauty has a 102 litre capacity - ideal if you’ve got your sights set on a long-haul trip! We love its rose colour, which just feels slightly more subtle and classy than the many garish fuschia options we’ve come across in our search. Plus, it’s got all the classic features like a TSA lock, four swivel wheels, and a durable shell.
Get it from Amazon for £85
10
Mango
This sleek and slick canvas cabin bag
Made with a black canvas and nylon fabric, this large travel trolley is the perfect understated cabin case. It’s got a dual compartment system for organised packing, a zip and buckle closure, and an extendable handle with a snap button for easy wheeling through the airport.
Get it from Mango for £119.99
11
Amazon
A basic black case that won’t get battered
After something super simple to see you through a short break or a week away? This stylish black case has ample packing room, and thanks to its extremely strong shell and combination TSA lock, you can be sure that all your belongings will be perfectly safe.
Get it from Amazon for £84.95
12
Dunelm
This affordable and fashionable cabin-friendly option
With its sleek curved edges, and monochrome palm leaf pattern, this stylish yet simple case is the perfect cabin companion. It’s easy to drag thanks to the four spinner wheels and push button telescopic handle, and there are some simple dividers and storage compartments inside to help with your packing.
Get it from Dunelm for £30
13
Amazon
An extra large case for extra long breaks
Got plans for a month of travelling? Capable of holding up to 132 litres, this is the largest capacity hard shell case on the market. Super strong but lightweight and easy to wheel, it also has padded top and side handles to ensure comfortable lifting. Big and bold, you can be sure you’ll never lose sight of it!
Get it from Amazon for £84.99
14
Not On The High Street
A personalised one that’s perfect for honeymoons
Whether you want to celebrate recently swapping your surname, or you just love a bit of personalisation, this sleek monochrome case definitely fits the bill. The 95 litre capacity makes the largest option an ideal case for exotic honeymoons – and matching cabin cases are also available!
Get it from Not On The High Street for £169.50
15
Amazon
The best carry-on case for business trips
Perfect for professionals, the main body of this 35 litre cabin case has multiple handy separate storage compartments for keeping smart clothes separate, organised and unlikely to shift in transit. But best of all, there’s an additional (and locked) front compartment designed to fit a standard laptop, and any other carry-on essentials.
Get it from Amazon for £134.99
16
John Lewis & Partners
A statement option with lots of internal pockets
We love how the lively lemur print and luxe gold accents of this striking suitcase mean we’ll always be able to spot it on the carousel. Inside, there are two large internal zipped pockets (one with compression straps), two elasticated pockets, two zip pockets, and one mesh pocket for maximum organisation.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £169
Suggest a correction
FashiontravelshoppingStyleHolidays