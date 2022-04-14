19 Buys You'll Need For Your First BBQ Of The Year

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Take your barbecuing up a notch with these best buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With the weather set to heat up across much of the UK this bank holiday weekend, there’s no arguing with the fact that barbecue season is back.

Advertisement

Which means the return of chargrilled chicken, sizzling steaks, and beautifully bright and vibrant veggie kebabs, not to mention a pitcher or two of Pimms (and perhaps the odd burnt sausage).

Cooking over a pit of fire takes skill to perfect, and all the right tools. So, what do you need to ensure that your first barbecue of the year goes off without a hitch? And how can you elevate your BBQ game to new heights? Read on.