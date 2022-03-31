Life

Aldi's Bestselling Outdoor Pizza Oven Is Back For 2022 (And With £20 Off)

Plus six affordable alternatives if you miss out on Aldi's smoking hot deal.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

Aldi's outdoor pizza oven, plus some great alternatives
Aldi / Wayfair
Aldi's outdoor pizza oven, plus some great alternatives

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Aldi shoppers will know the pure joy of the supermarket’s Specialbuys section. And next to drop is a big ticket summer item that’s sure to sell like hot cakes – or should we say hot pepperoni – because Aldi’s outdoor pizza oven is back.

Lovers of dough (and saving some!) will want in on the store’s Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven, currently online only at £199.99 – but with an extra 10% saving on the Aldi site while stocks last, meaning you can nab yours for just £179.99.

That’s £20 off (and hundreds less than many of the market leaders). A real deal on the real deal, this gas powered oven is designed in sleek black steel, with easy glide wheels to bowl it about your garden whenever, wherever you need.

You’ll be making and baking your own homemade pizzas in no time with the oven’s two heat settings, heat guarded handle and removable pizza stone.

Reviewers seem to like it, with an average four star rating on Aldi’s site.

Talk about meals on wheels! Aldi's bestselling pizza oven
Aldi
Talk about meals on wheels! Aldi's bestselling pizza oven

“Bought last year, used seven or eight times before the autumn. Cooks amazing pizzas,” writes one shopper. “Can’t wait for some warmer weather to enjoy it again.”

“Easy to assemble and use. Looking forward to many evenings in the garden enjoying again!” says another, while a third adds: “Best buy ever. Worth every penny. Hubby has never bought another pizza from takeaway shop again.”

As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone, so you’d better buy yours today. But just in case, we’ve rounded up a range of other well-reviewed ovens from Amazon, Wayfair and John Lewis, so you don’t – ahem – miss out on a slice of the action.

And turns out your average pizza oven has quite the fancy name!

1
Amazon
The Dellonda
This cute oven is only 14kg, making it super lightweight and portable, with hinged legs and a removable chimney for fast install and breakdown at the end of the summer. Pizza slider included!
Get it from Amazon for £179.98
2
John Lewis
The Ooni Koda 12
The Koda promises Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds flat, reaching temperatures of 500C. No assembly needed, the 'letterbox' opening is ideal for sliding your pizza in and out – and this one also had foldable legs.
Get it from John Lewis for £299
3
Wayfair
The Aalisa
Another wheelie one, this two-tier gas oven will have you producing double the pizza in super speedy time. There's an on-unit thermometer and handle for easy open and close, and a bottom shelf to store all your pizza-making accoutrements.
Get it from Wayfair for £169.99 (was £214.99)
4
John Lewis
The Casa Mia Bravo
This stainless steel, barrel-shaped oven from LG promises to bake pizzas of up to 12-inches in as little as 15 minutes with its U-shaped gas burner that's easy to light thanks to electric ignition and temperature-adjusting dial on front.
Get if from John Lewis for £329
5
Wayfair
The Beecham
This sleek grill is compact enough to be used over any gas or charcoal barbecue. Made from steel that's coated against high temperatures, but with a pizza stone for that authentic taste and a pizza paddle thrown in so you have all the kit you need.
Get it from Wayfair for £111.99
6
Amazon
La Hacienda
Another barbecue topper, this insulated steel grill heats up in around 10 minutes on top of any gas or grill barbecue and (once it's cooled down again!) has carry handles for ease of transportation.
Get it from Amazon for £79.99
Suggest a correction
FoodFood and DrinkshoppingHome and Gardenhome