Aldi / Wayfair Aldi's outdoor pizza oven, plus some great alternatives

Aldi shoppers will know the pure joy of the supermarket’s Specialbuys section. And next to drop is a big ticket summer item that’s sure to sell like hot cakes – or should we say hot pepperoni – because Aldi’s outdoor pizza oven is back.

Lovers of dough (and saving some!) will want in on the store’s Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven, currently online only at £199.99 – but with an extra 10% saving on the Aldi site while stocks last, meaning you can nab yours for just £179.99.

That’s £20 off (and hundreds less than many of the market leaders). A real deal on the real deal, this gas powered oven is designed in sleek black steel, with easy glide wheels to bowl it about your garden whenever, wherever you need.

You’ll be making and baking your own homemade pizzas in no time with the oven’s two heat settings, heat guarded handle and removable pizza stone.

Reviewers seem to like it, with an average four star rating on Aldi’s site.

“Bought last year, used seven or eight times before the autumn. Cooks amazing pizzas,” writes one shopper. “Can’t wait for some warmer weather to enjoy it again.”

“Easy to assemble and use. Looking forward to many evenings in the garden enjoying again!” says another, while a third adds: “Best buy ever. Worth every penny. Hubby has never bought another pizza from takeaway shop again.”

As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone, so you’d better buy yours today. But just in case, we’ve rounded up a range of other well-reviewed ovens from Amazon, Wayfair and John Lewis, so you don’t – ahem – miss out on a slice of the action.

And turns out your average pizza oven has quite the fancy name!