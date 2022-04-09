Amazon

Fancy finally giving gardening a go this spring? Container gardening is perfect for beginners. Growing plants in pots rather than into the ground is an easy way to create an instant oasis, even if you’re short on outdoor space.

You can transform a barren balcony or unloved patio with a selection of blooming pot plants on display. And you can move and rearrange your pots however many times, to fit your space or garden.

As long as you get the right kit, growing your own ‘patio plants’ is an easy and rewarding way to get into gardening. And with Easter nearly here, it’s the perfect time of year to start!

How to get started with planting pots

As the founder of Gardening Express, Chris Bonnett knows a thing or two about ensuring your plants thrive in their new pot home, so I asked him for some top tips for novices like me.

First and foremost, you’ve got to pick the right soil, he says. “Don’t fill your pot with soil from garden beds, as it will be too dense, and won’t allow for proper drainage. Use potting soil instead which is much more lightweight and suitable.”

Now you’ve got your soil, fully water it in the pot. “If your soil is particularly dry you may need to do it a few times.”

Bonnett also says it’s best to let the watered soil rest. “Avoid planting straight away into a soggy mess of soil,” he says. “Wait around a day [after watering] before you start planting and the soil will be well-drained.”

Once the filled containers have had ample time to rest and drain, you can start planting your bulbs or seeds.

The general rule is that bulb planting depth should be between two to three times the length of the bulb, while seeds can be much shallower (but you can always check the packet instructions).