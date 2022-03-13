We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As you swoop through the sky nestled in your plane seat, the simplest items – often things you wouldn’t have thought you would need – can become total travel game changers. That’s why it pays to be smart about what you pack when you head off on your first post-pandemic getaway.
Whether it’s an ergonomic neck pillow combined with sound proof earplugs that makes drifting off a breeze, or the entertainment setup that ensures your journey passes without stress or boredom, these are the items that make sitting on board public transport for hours at a time a little more bearable.
Feeling stuck when it comes to your carry on? We’ve rounded up the hand luggage must-haves that you’ll be sure to thank us for when when you’re 35,000 feet up in the air.