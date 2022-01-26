Everything You Need In Your Work Bag To Make Office Life Bearable

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Everything You Need In Your Work Bag As We Go Back

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As restrictions continue to lift – and working from home is no longer a requirement – many of us are heading back to the office for real this time.

Advertisement

You’ve long since adjusted to working in leggings (and fallen deeply in love with that extra hour in bed). Now you’ve got to get used to getting dressed again and packing, shock horror, a work bag. Admittedly, all this change can be quite a shock to the system, and a lot to get your head around.

Whether you’re excited to be getting back to your ‘normal’ routine or you’re already dreading the commute, there are some nice-to-have items that can make this transition period (and those earlier mornings) a little easier.

Advertisement