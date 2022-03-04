Life

Here's How Often To Clean Your Makeup Brushes (Clue: More Often Than You Do)

All the essentials to give your beauty tools the regular deep clean they really need.

Shopping Writer

Get rid of the grime and give your makeup brushes a deep clean
Mixed Retailers
Get rid of the grime and give your makeup brushes a deep clean

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Be honest, when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? If you have to think about it, it’s been too long. You probably know that grimy beauty tools can lead to breakouts, not to mention other icky issues such as cold sores and conjunctivitis, but very few of us clean our brushes as often as we should.

According to a study from Cosmetify, one in four of us (that’s 26%) has never washed our makeup brushes. Yikes. And, of those of us who do, one in three (37%) only clean them every six months, and 18% just once a year. That’s a hell of a lot of icky build up, dirt, oil, and grime.

The reality is that makeup tools (brushes and blending sponges) can harbour a lot of bacteria if not cleaned properly. So, for the sake of your skin (and your looks), aim to clean your brushes a little more regularly – somewhere between weekly and fortnightly depending on how often you use them, experts say.

To make keeping your go-tos clean and hygienic a little easier (and less time-consuming), we’ve put together a guide to some super useful buys your skin will thank you for. From instant-drying antibacterial sprays to electric sponge presses, we’ve rounded up lots of options for easier brush cleaning.

1
Amazon
Semzany Makeup Brush Roll Holder
A proper case is essential for keeping your makeup brushes in good nick and this one will hold even the largest collection. Waterproof and dustproof, it's easy to roll and, crucially, to clean.
Get Semzany Makeup Brush Roll Holder for £11.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This deep cleaning sanitiser
For deep cleaning makeup brushes, this innovative formula is a real winner. If you’re short on time and can’t soak your brushes, this is a great quick fix.
Get No7 Make Up Brush Cleanser for £7.95 from Boots
3
Amazon
These pretty brush pots
These hexagonal makeup brush pots (available in pink and blue) are perfect for safely storing your brushes when not in use. They're chic, stylish, and wonderfully on-trend, with the hexagonal design adding a little extra something.
Get AhfuLife Creative Multifunction Hexagon Makeup Brush Vase for £8.59 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This clever cleansing spray
This simple-to-use spray is perfect for sanitising your makeup tools while on-the-go. The formula is antibacterial, antiviral, and fast-drying.
Get Beauty Hygiene Plus Makeup Brush Cleaner Spray for £5 from Amazon
5
Look Fantastic
This vegan brush soap (FYI, it works like a dream)
This vegan soap is formulated with bergamot and grapefruit with a coconut milk base, offering a deep and conditioning clean for your brushes. It even comes with a handy silicone cleaning mat.
Get Spectrum Collections Bergamot and Grapefruit Brush Soap for £16.99 from Look Fantastic
6
Amazon
This brush cleaning tray
For easier makeup brush cleaning, this silicone cleansing tool is a real treat, and suitable with your brush cleanser or choice or just a splash of warm water.
Get Brushworks Makeup Brush Cleaner Tray for £7 (was £8.99) from Amazon
7
Look Fantastic
This pastel pink drying towel
This microfibre towel absorbs excess moisture from just-cleaned brushes, with 32 elasticated slots to keep them positioned as they air-dry. It's got a hook for hanging, is machine washable, and comes with a net bag perfect for storing it.
Get Spectrum Collections Brush Laundrette Towel for £16.99
8
Feel Unique
This glorious pink and red leopard case
Protect your makeup brushes from dirt, dust, and the u residue found at the bottom of every makeup bag by storing them in a brush-specific case. This standing case not only keeps your tools safe but doubles as a handy standing pot for easy access while you’re perfecting a look.
Get The Flat Lay Co. Standing Brush Case in Pink Leopard Print for £13.89
9
Amazon
This super sponge spinning tool
Forget the grind – this deep cleaning sponge kit takes away the hard work, using a combination of warm water and liquid cleanser to remove makeup residue, dirt, oil, and bacteria from sponges quickly and effectively.
Get Stylpro Squeeze Makeup Sponge Cleaner Kit for £22.99 (was £24.99) from Amazon
10
Amazon
This vegan on-the-go brush cleanser
This clever brush cleaning spray dries instantly, making it perfect for when you’re swapping between different products with just one brush. Once the smart solution is spritzed onto your brush, it quickly lifts makeup residue from the bristles, for a quick (and hygienic) brush refresh.
Get NYX Professional Makeup On The Spot Brush Cleaner Spray for £9 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This cult brush cleaner
An Instagram and TikTok favourite, this is the one. It’s easy to use and FYI, it really does work. Fill the base with warm water and your liquid cleanser of choice, pop the brush inside, turn the device on, and the swirling motion will quickly wash any trace of makeup away.
Get the Stylpro Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine for £19.99 (was £39.99) from Amazon
12
Amazon
This brill brush cleansing balm
This mess-free solid balm (dermatologist tested and approved) gives the deep clean – it’s also super simple to use. Gently swirl the bristles in the balm, pop the cleansing pad in the cap and add a small amount of warm water, then swirl.
Get Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Balm with Deep Cleansing Pad for Makeup Brush Care for £9 from Amazon
13
Amazon
A brush organiser and drying stand in one
This innovative brush organiser doubles up as a useful drying rack. Instead of leaving your brushes to deteriorate at the bottom of your makeup bag, it separates them, preventing damaged bristles and loss of brush head shape.
Get By Alegory acrylic make-up brush organiser & drying stand for £39.79 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This silicone mat set
For lifting away stubborn pigments, these handy silicone cleaning mats are super useful. Made from premium, BPA-free silicone, they’re compact, lightweight, and super durable, with the seven-part design perfect for all textures of brush.
Get Two Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mats for £3.99
15
Amazon
This antibacterial cleanser
This antibacterial (and cosmetic grade) sanitising spray offers ultra-hygiene purification levels, killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The aloe vera spiked, fast-drying formula is a favourite with makeup artists, working even on stubborn formulas like concealer and lipstick.
Get Isoclean Antibacterial Makeup Brush Cleaner for £13.98 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
HealthwellbeingBeautyshoppingMakeup