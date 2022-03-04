Mixed Retailers Get rid of the grime and give your makeup brushes a deep clean

Be honest, when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? If you have to think about it, it’s been too long. You probably know that grimy beauty tools can lead to breakouts, not to mention other icky issues such as cold sores and conjunctivitis, but very few of us clean our brushes as often as we should.

According to a study from Cosmetify, one in four of us (that’s 26%) has never washed our makeup brushes. Yikes. And, of those of us who do, one in three (37%) only clean them every six months, and 18% just once a year. That’s a hell of a lot of icky build up, dirt, oil, and grime.

The reality is that makeup tools (brushes and blending sponges) can harbour a lot of bacteria if not cleaned properly. So, for the sake of your skin (and your looks), aim to clean your brushes a little more regularly – somewhere between weekly and fortnightly depending on how often you use them, experts say.

