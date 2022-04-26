Life
Way Day 2022: 24 Amazing Deals To Give Your Garden A Total Glow Up

Wayfair's biggest discounts on garden furniture, BBQs, firepits and more – only while stocks last.

Way Day's garden deals run for 48-hours only while stocks last.
Wayfair
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s finally here, WayFair’s massive Way Day sale has arrived. With loads of products discounted across the site, you can bag some amazing bargains, including lots of lovely buys for your outdoor space.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your garden, and treating yourself to some new furniture, accessories or kit, now is the time to buy up your wishlist.

We’ve scoured the site top to bottom and found some of the best outdoor bargains forWay Day, and FYI, there are some incredible deals to be had.

But hurry, the sale only lasts for 48 hours, ending at midnight on April 28.

1
Wayfair
Save 14% on this cool two-piece trellis
This stylish, weather resistant wooden trellis is a super versatile buy – it's perfect for creating a sense of privacy and also as a home for your plants and pots.
Get it for £245.99 (was £286.99)
2
Wayfair
This electric patio heater has 12% off
Want to keep warm while relaxing outside in the evenings? This electric patio heater has you sorted.
Get it for £63.99 (was £72.99)
3
Wayfair
Get 27% off this chic outdoor dining set
Treat yourself to this extra large dining table and six chair that come complete with a set of outdoor cushions.
Get it for £539.99 (was £739.99)
4
Wayfair
Save 12% on this resin storage box
Keep your garden bits and bobs neat and tidy with this handy organiser box.
Get it for £249.95 (was £283.99)
5
Wayfair
Get 14% off this four seater table
For smaller family gatherings, this four seater outdoor table is a great buy – and comes with its own umbrella.
Get it for £229.99 (was £259.99)
6
Wayfair
Psst, this 3-burner gas BBQ has 29% off
Looking to upgrade your barbecue? This three-burner propane gas BBQ is a great buy.
Get it for £266.99 (was £375.99)
7
Wayfair
Get 36% off this tropical-style rug
Upgrade your deck with this leafy flat weave rug in an uber-trendy botanical print.
Get it for £46.99 (was £73.99)
8
Wayfair
Save 10% (and your skin) with this shaded sun lounger
Need a little shade while you sunbathe? Treat yourself to this discounted lounger, complete with a sun guard. Pool not included, but it'll work in a back yard, too.
Get it for £64.99 (was £71.99)
9
Wayfair
These two-person seating suite has 10% off
These sleek and simple rattan chairs are the perfect spot for an evening cocktail.
Get it for £174.99 (was £194.99)
10
Wayfair
Save 29% on this toasty fire pit
Make your next outdoor gathering wonderfully cosy (or bring the Love Island drama) with this steel fire pit.
Get it for £63.99 (was £84.99)
11
Wayfair
This poly tunnel is perfect for growing veg and has 29% off
Whatever you like to grow, be it hot climate plants or lots of lovely fruit and veg, this poly tunnel will come in super handy.
Get it for £24.99 (was £26.99)
12
Wayfair
Save 11% on this 9-person outdoor seater set
This L-shaped seater and stool set is a big ticket item, so any savings are welcome. It's designed to comfortably seat nine and comes with a selection of soft, outdoor cushions.
Get it for £1029.99 (was £1159.99)
13
Wayfair
There's 18% off this pop-up gazebo
A must-have for outdoor events, this 3m x 3m gazebo is super quick and easy to set up.
Get it for £75.99 (was £78.99)
14
Wayfair
Save 28% on this indoor-outdoor rug
Brighten up your patio with this pretty flat-weave indoor-outdoor rug.
Get it for £20.99 (was £28.99)
15
Wayfair
This rose motif bench has 12% off
With its nostalgic design and high-quality wood and iron frame, this decorative bench is a perfect addition to your patio.
Get it for £78.99 (was £89.99)
16
Wayfair
Save 31% off this padded sun lounger.
How comfy does this sun lounger look? Take sunbathing to the next level with this reclining sturdy metal framed lounger with two-way padding, whichever side you lie.
Get it for £51.99 (was £69.99)
17
Wayfair
Get 29% off this parasol
Throw some shade (the good kind) over your garden with this tiltable parasol.
Get it for £99.99 (was £139.99)
18
Wayfair
This corner summer house is reduced by 17%
This 8ft by 8ft corner summer house would make a charming addition to any garden.
Get it for £1499.99 (was £1799.99)
19
Wayfair
Save 20% on this traditional parasol
Add a little oasis of shade in your garden with this traditional-style parasol.
Get it for £86.74 (was £107.99)
20
Wayfair
Get 28% off this flatweave rug
Add a little understated comfort to your decking with this chic grey rug.
Get it for £20.99 (was £28.99)
21
Wayfair
There's 10% off this steel-framed rocking chair
Love curling up with a good book while relaxing in your garden? This rocking chair is perfect for the days where you want to chill out and soak up the sunshine.
Get it for £74.99 (was £82.99)
22
Wayfair
Save 64% on this steel-frame party tent
This party tent is another great option for summer gatherings and get-togethers.
Get it for £102.99 (was £289.99)
23
Wayfair
Treat yourself to 24% off this light-up fountain
It's all about the water features. Give your garden or pond area a glow with this sculptural LED fountain.
Get it for £57.99 (was £61.99)
24
Wayfair
Get 21% off this outdoor seating set
Add a little luxury to your garden with this six-seater sofa set. It's giving us Selling Sunset vibes!
Get it for £929.99 (was £1,179.99)
Suggest a correction
