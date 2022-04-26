When Is Wayfair's Way Day Sale And What Are The Best Deals?

Wayfair Way Day is actually a two-day event – but when deals are gone, they're gone.

But you’re missing a trick if you’re not also mining Way Day – Wayfair’s annual 48-hour sale, a great time to nab some big savings on even bigger ticket items for your home and garden.

When Is Way Day 2022?

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is actually a two-day affair, running from 12am the morning of Wednesday April 27 through to midnight on Thursday April 28.

That adds up to 48 hours of discounts on a huge range of items across Wayfair.co.uk, with free delivery on orders over £40 to most UK addresses.

What are the best Way Day deals?

Way Day is a great time to pick up those tick list items you’ve been wanting for your home and garden, whether that’s kitting out your bedroom, sitting room, home office, nursery or outdoor space. And there’s also a wealth of soft furnishings and accessories to be snapped up on site.

Among this year’s deals, the home retailer is selling beds for at little as £99.99, garden furniture sets under £200, and sofas for a bargainous £249.99. The discounts have even started early with 70% already off some items.

Categories on sale will include:

We’ll be rounding up the best savings to be made on home and outdoor ware in this year’s sale right here on HuffPost Shopping as Way Day progresses.