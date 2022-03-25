Life

15 Amazing 'Good-As-New' Homeware Deals We Found On eBay Refurbished

Save big on must-have kitchen kit, classy furniture and smart tech by buying refurbed on eBay for less.

You're missing a trick if you don't make the most of eBay's 'Refurbished' section.
Whether you’re moving house, or just looking to upgrade a few appliances or accessories, you’re truly missing a trick if you don’t make eBay’s Refurbished section one of your first ports of call.

All approved by their manufacturers, these certified refurbished products have been professionally cleaned, tested, and fully checked over to ensure they are in a condition as close to like-new as possible. The only real difference is the price!

So, before you splurge on kitchen appliances, white goods, and other furniture ≠ head over to eBay to see if you could be making a big saving buying refurbed.

To help you get inspired, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite offers below.

1
eBay
A cute Scandi mini fridge
This countertop fridge is just what you need for keeping snacks and skincare cool and fresh as the weather warms up.
Get it for £34.98
2
eBay
This swanky microwave
Sure, you could heat up your leftovers in a pan… but can you really be bothered? If like us, the answer is no, then eBay Refurbished is the place to nab an affordable microwave.
Get it for £59.98
3
eBay
This amazing steam mop
Turns out that for thoroughly cleaned floors, all you actually need is a hefty dose of steam. And this powerful Vax steam mop can definitely get the job done!
Get it for £29.99
4
eBay
This brilliant bean-to-cup machine
Coffee machines are notoriously pricey, so buying this one on offer is a great way to still get your caffeine fix – without it costing the earth.
Get it for £289.99
5
eBay
A retro speaker with built-in Alexa
This Hepburn Voice works the same way as a traditional Amazon Alexa device, but has a far more retro radio design. Plus, it also works as a stand-alone Bluetooth device.
Get it for £64.99
6
eBay
This steel wine rack
Looking for a way to display your favourite tipples? Brand spanking new and boxed, this stainless steel wine rack can hold up to twenty one bottles of vino.
Get it for £19.99
7
eBay
A pair of cream dining chairs
Classic and comfortable, these refurbed dining chairs will bring a touch of elegance to any dining room. Just the right amount of Bridgerton for us!
Get them for £79.99
8
eBay
This slushy machine for embracing sunny weather
Whether you’re making frozen margaritas, or slushy drinks for the kids, we'll be racing you to snap up this gloriously pop-coloured Neo Slushie Maker.
Get it for £19.99
9
eBay
A washer for reviving tired upholstery
Sofas in need of a spring clean? One of the most popular products on eBay Refurbished, this Vax washer will easily refresh carpets, rugs, and fabrics.
Get it for £99.99
10
eBay
This extensive home cinema system
Upgrade your movie set-up with this hi-tech home cinema system from LG, for just a fraction of the original price.
Get it for £236.99
11
eBay
A funky spiral egg holder
Why bother keeping your eggs in their boring box, when you can display them on a powder-coated helter skelter instead? Wheeeeee.
Get it for £7.99
12
eBay
This matching canister set
Kitchen canisters can be pricey, but on eBay Refurbished, you can get this Scandinavian set of five without splashing too much cash.
Get it for £19.99
13
eBay
This sleek wine cooler
Wine coolers scream sophistication, and they're thankfully much more affordable on eBay refurbished.
Get it for £198.98
14
eBay
This beast of an air fryer
So much more than just a typical air fryer, this Tefal model has nine pre-set programs, and a 2-in-1 setting that means you can cook mains and sides at the same time.
Get it for £159.99
15
eBay
This memory foam mattress
A whopping sixty percent cheaper than retail price, this Eve Premium memory foam mattress offers the kind of contoured support that your back truly deserves.
Get it for £379.20
