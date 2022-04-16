Life

Crap At DIY? Spruce Up Your Space With Zero Skills Required

Simple tasks you can definitely do yourself that will make a big impact on your abode

Shopping Writer

There's something super satisfying about making successful DIY upgrades to your home...
Mixed Retailers
There's something super satisfying about making successful DIY upgrades to your home...

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Looking to make some changes to your home, but haven’t been blessed with the DIY gene?

Contrary to popular belief, there are tonnes of ways you can quickly and easily improve your space - without having to get the help of a handyman.

From using spray paint to upcycle old furniture, to adding a pop of personality with peel n’ stick wallpapers and vinyls.

Here are fifteen simple tasks you can undertake to upgrade your abode. And best of all, most of them are also suitable for renters!

1
Amazon
Beautify your backsplash with these sticky subway tiles
Got a boring backsplash? With this peel and stick vinyl, you can trick guests into thinking you’ve had the whole thing tiled! Perfect for renters, it can also be easily removed with the heat from a hairdryer.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
2
Etsy
Create a scalloped border using this wall stencil
This stencil is a firm favourite for children’s bedrooms and nurseries - but we’re pretty sure it would work in any room. Pick a size that works for your wall, apply the stencil with masking tape, and then get painting.
Get it from Etsy for £16.99
3
Amazon
Upgrade boring windows with black electrical tape
After the industrial style windows? Totally renter-friendly, all you need to get this TikTok-approved look is some black electrical tape, a tape measure, and some scissors. We’re obsessed!
Get it from Amazon for £7.18
4
Wayfair
Fit a swing-arm sconce without having to hardwire
There’s something about wall lights that truly elevates a space - but they can be a pain to install if you don’t want to get an electrician out. The ultimate DIY alternative, these sconces plug into a wall socket! We love the idea of using them as bedside lamps if you don’t have the space for tables.
Get it from Wayfair for £103.99
5
Amazon
Use hooks to hang new art or accessories
Simple but so so so effective, these sturdy hooks deserve a permanent spot in the toolkit of any renter. They can hold up to 1.3kg, so you can display anything you want without having to get out the nails or drill.
Get them from Amazon for £2.75
6
Dunelm
Pimp up your walls with peel and stick paper
Whether you need to cover some questionable wallpaper, or just want to add a pop of pattern to your plain white-washed walls, this peel and stick paper is all you need. Self-adhesive, it’s both easy to apply and remove - so offers a perfect way for renters to add some non-permanent personal touches to their space.
Get it from Dunelm for £24
7
Amazon
Swap out your cupboard handles
Switching up your door knobs and cupboard handles is a super easy way to make tweaks to your home. Just make sure you measure up properly, so you can be sure you’re buying the right sizes.
Get them from Amazon for £27.19
8
B&Q
Make a feature wall using pine panelling
Albeit a little more time-consuming than just swapping out some fixtures, turning your walls from plain to panelled is actually way more doable than you might think. This how-to guide will help you master your measuring, pick out your planks, and apply your panels in just a day’s work.
Get pine planks from B&Q for £6.97
9
Amazon
Mimic a real marble counter with this sticky back plastic
Get the marble look without the hefty price-tag with this nifty self-adhesive sticky back plastic. Just measure, roll it out, and apply. Easy to clean and totally oil-resistant, it’s totally functional to use on worktops.
Get it from Amazon for £5.80
10
Argos
Easily switch up your furniture fabrics with a staple gun
Got an old armchair or pouffe that doesn’t really go with the rest of your home anymore? With your fabric of choice and a heavy-duty staple gun, you can easily re-upholster it without having to have any sewing skills.
Get it from Argos for £60
11
Amazon
Do up your bathroom with this self-adhesive set
Featuring a towel rail, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and two hooks, this matte black accessories set will bring a chic and sleek energy to any bathroom. Plus, installation is super easy thanks to the double-sided waterproof stickers that the set comes with.
Get them from Amazon for £29.99
12
Wickes
Make your own textured canvas with pollyfilla
Large pieces of art can be super expensive - but with just some polyfilla and a plain canvas, you can actually easily make your own. It’s a DIY hack for creating textured art that’s truly taking TikTok by storm!
Get it from Wickes for £6.20
13
Amazon
Spruce up some boring shelves with spray paint
Available in forty two gorgeous colours, and a range of gloss, satin and matte finishes, this high-quality spray paint is just what you need to quickly and smoothly switch up an old piece of furniture, or set of shelves.
Get it from Amazon for £6.75
14
Amazon
Use stickers to brighten up a child’s bedroom walls
If you painted a child’s bedroom every time they got a new favourite colour or theme, you’d probably be redoing it at least twice a year. Easy to apply and remove, these rocket and stars stickers are ideal for keeping up with kids who are constantly changing their minds.
Get them from Amazon for £16
15
John Lewis & Partners
Get that perfect gallery wall layout
Trying to design a gallery wall can be tricky - so this set of seven frames is ideal for quickly and easily creating an aesthetic layout. Each frame comes with ready-to-use art, but you can obviously swap these prints out for something more suited to your style.
Get them from John Lewis & Partners for £60
Suggest a correction
Home and GardenhomeDIY kitchenlight