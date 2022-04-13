Life

21 Homeware Buys In The Made.com Sale You'd Never Guess Were Under £100

Obsessed with homeware? My friend, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s currently a massive spring sale happening on Made.com, with multiple items 20% off with free delivery, up until midnight on Tuesday April 19.

There are also further savings to be found on the site’s general clearance section, with some incredible buys better than half price.

We’ve rounded up 21 discounted items that are now under £100 right , but look a lot more expensive. Happy shopping!

1
This ultra modern chandelier
Made.com
Tap into the industrial trend with this naked bulb chandelier that's better than half price.
Get it for £84 (was £165)
2
A large, versatile rug
Made.com
Large rugs can be eye-wateringly expensive, but this woven jute design with green flecks makes it into our list at exactly £100.
Get it for £100 (was £165)
3
This compact bedside table
Made.com
This highly-rated bedside table is a great option for small rooms. And if you buy it today, you'll save 42 quid.
Get it for £98 (was £140)
4
Some luxe cluster lighting
Made.com
There's a huge saving of £87 to be had on this luxe, three-cluster lighting. Your dinner party guests will certainly be impressed.
Get it for £88 (was £175)
5
This 12-piece dinner set
Made.com
This sophisticated 12-piece dinner set comes in a variety of colours, but the neutral shade (pictured) is now 20% off.
Get the set for £100 (was £120)
6
This high-end wine rack
Made.com
Crafted in acacia wood, this 28-bottle wine rack looks far more expensive (and sturdy) than its price tag suggests.
Get it for £90 (was £100)
7
A set of spring bedding
Made.com
Give your bedroom a quick refresh for spring with this super comfy cotton and linen blend bedding that's now £50 off.
Get the set for £75 (was £125)
8
This chic mirror
Made.com
Is it a mirror or a work of art? We think both. This mirror with woven, pill-shaped frame is now under £100. Yes, really.
Get it for £75 (was £149)
9
A storage rack that actually looks good
Made.com
This storage rack is so pretty, you won't want to hide your clothes and shoes away. The neural grey powder-coated metal frame and oak veneer shelves allow it to work in hallways and bedrooms alike.
Get it for £90 (was £150)
10
This stunning floor lamp
Made.com
This overreach floor lamp in dark rattan adds a touch of warmth to any room (and you'll save a whopping £91 if you buy it today).
Get it for £94 (was £185)
11
Some chunky plant pots
Made.com
Would this be a shopping guide written by a millennial if it didn't include a reference to plants? This set of two chunky pots will keep you (and your plant babies) happy. Especially now that its £40 off.
Get the set for £60 (was £100)
12
A classy bathroom mirror
Made.com
Adding a simple, modern mirror to your bathroom with make it feel instantly brighter. This bamboo one comes with a handy shelf and is now more than £50 off.
Get it for £78 (was £130)
13
This patterned cushion
Made.com
Okay, so you wouldn't expect to pay 100 quid for some cushions, but this trio were too pretty not to include in our list. The centre one is now more than 20% off.
Get it for £28 (was £38)
14
These luxury curtains
Made.com
Add a touch of opulence to your space with these soft, velvet curtains, which are available in 11 colours. (We adore the slate blue shade, pictured.)
Get them for £78 (was £90)
15
A monochrome runner
Made.com
It's pretty hard to find a decent rug for under £100, but we've done it. This off-white runner is both contemporary and timeless. And it's so soft, guests will want to remove their shoes.
Get it for £60 (was £75)
16
This sapphire blue bedspread
Made.com
Bedspread, throw, comforter...whatever you call it, this product is a beauty. Add this pop of blue to your room for an instant update, without redecorating.
Get it for £80 (was £100)
17
This gold and black plant shelf
Made.com
Who said pots have to be round? This rectangular stand will elevate your plants to new heights (literally and figuratively).
Get it for £66 (was £110)
18
This wool throw
Made.com
The weather may be heating up, but a quality throw never goes out of fashion. Cosy up with this buy that's now 20% off.
Get it for £40 (was £50)
19
The perfect rattan storage unit
Made.com
Perfect for hiding away all your clutter, you can now save a whopping £65 on this rattan unit.
Get it for £100 (was £165)
20
These mustard and grey towels
Made.com
A set of four quality towels for under 50 quid? That sounds like a good deal to us.
Get the set for £45 (was £55)
21
These teal wall lights
Made.com
An antique finish with a modern twist, these teal wall lights will save space on your bedside tables without the need for clunky lamps and create a super luxe feel.
Get the wall lights for £45 each (was £62)
