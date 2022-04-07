Life

Only Got A Shower? These Buys Will Make It Feel Like A Relaxing Bath

Well, almost.

Shopping Writer

So, you’ve only got a shower – and you’ve had a hard day that just needs to end with a relaxing soak.

We get it. It can be frustrating to move into a home that doesn’t have a bath. But there are ways to work with what you’ve got that make it just as good. Well, almost.

We’ve put together some best buys that will, without a doubt, step up and supercharge your shower experience.

This clever bath bucket
This simple bucket is designed to be placed under your shower to transform it into a bath. The tub can be folded down for easy storage, just make sure to dry it out first! As one happy reviewer said: "If you don't have a bath but you just want to relax at the end of the day it's perfect."
Get it for £50.99 from Amazon
This delectable smelling all-purpose cleaner
If you're going to keep your shower looking (and smelling) fresh, regular cleaning is a must. For a more luxurious approach to cleaning, side-step those strong-smelling chemicals and opt for a more natural alternative with this rhubarb-scented spray instead.
Get it for £2.50 (was £3) from Amazon
Transform your shower with this rainfall head
For adding a spa-like vibe to your shower, this versatile rainfall shower head is a great buy.
Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
Treat yourself to this portable folding bath tub
Okay, so it's technically not a tool for making your shower more relaxing but this TikTok famous portable tub can make a great addition to your shower room.
Get it for £115.47 from Amazon
This easy-to-fit caddy
Keep your shower free from clutter with a suction cup in-shower caddy.
Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
Rex London
This pretty waterproof speaker
Whether you opt to play your favourite tunes while you shower, listen to a podcast, or meditate, this Bluetooth in-shower speaker is a great buy.
Get it for £4.95 (was £19.95) from Rex London
These gorgeous amber glass pump bottles
When it comes to relaxing, the aesthetic of your shower is important, with little features like these glass pump bottles making a big difference to the look and feel of the space.
Get it for £19 from Amazon
These Epsom salts infused with lavender
Bath salts can be used to aid relaxation in showers too. Simply sprinkle a handful around the drain and as the water pours over the salts it will release a wonderfully, calming scent.
Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
Love Honey
This thrilling waterproof vibe
Turn the shower onto full power and enjoy a sensual session with this pleasing, waterproof device. A versatile buy, this single-speed bullet vibrator is great for solo play or for using with a partner.
Get it for £9.99 from Love Honey
John Lewis
This unisex bath robe
There's nothing nicer than stepping out of the shower into a super soft, waffle dressing gown, is there? This unisex design is both soft and super cosy.
Get it for £40 from John Lewis
Dried eucalyptus brances
Not just a pretty addition to your bathroom decor, these dried branches purify the air and will infuse their unique and refreshing aroma into the steam of your shower.
Get it for £11.99 from Amazon
Dunelm
This unbleached bath sheet
Post-shower, snuggle up in this sumptuously soft, super absorbent bath sheet.
Get it for £30 from Dunelm
This quirky shower curtain
This statement shower curtain certainly packs a punch thanks to its neutral design it's sure to be a hit in any bathroom.
Get it for £16.99 from Amazon
This serenity boosting candle
Treat yourself to the ultimate candle-lit shower with this giant scented candle blended using 11 essential oils. It's designed to reduce stress and aid relaxation.
Get it for £48 from Amazon
This body brushing set
Before you step into the shower, give your body a buff with this dry brush set. Using long, circular movements massage your body from head to toe, buffing away dead skin while also boosting lymphatic drainage and circulation.
Get it for £18.95 from Amazon
This geometric shower curtain
Upgrade your shower with a swoon-worthy shower curtain, like this one. (The right design really does make all the difference to how relaxed you feel in a space.)
Get it for £12.99 from Amazon
Lush
This sleep-promoting shower bomb
For a truly immersive shower experience that's sure to soothe your soul and calm your mind, this essential oil packed shower bomb from Lush is sure to work a treat.
Get it for £3 from Lush
This trio of chic prints
Add a sense of fun to your shower room with a little playful wall art. (FYI, the frames aren't included so you'll need to pick out some yourself.)
Get it for £11.99 from Amazon
This LED touch lamp
Add a glorious spa-like glow to your bathroom with a USB rechargeable lamp, like this dimmable, colour-changing design.
Get it for £11.99 (was £14.99) from Amazon
Natural Himalayan Cordless Salt Lamp
Warm-hued light helps to relax the mind and body. To create a wonderfully, glowy hue this rechargeable, remote-controlled salt lamp (that emits a mellow glow) is a must-have.
Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
This perfectly peachy bath mat
This super soft peach-inspired bath mat is the perfect accessory to add little zest to your shower room.
Get it for £21.99 from Amazon
This foaming shower oil
This indulgent foaming shower oil from L’Occitane is a great buy. The nutty oil mixes with water and transforms into a gloriously light, milky foam. (FYI, it also smells amazing too - think marzipan vibes.)
Get it for £19.50 from Amazon
These shower steamers
Bring aromatherapy into your shower with these vanilla and jasmine ‘shower bombs’ packed full of relaxing scents.
Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
