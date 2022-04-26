Life
Way Day 2022: The Best Homeware Deals To Bag Before They're Gone

The furniture gods are serving up some dizzying discounts in Wayfair's 48-hour sale.

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is now live.
Aaah, Wayfair! Home to hundreds of homeware brands and shops. Just a quick browse is all it takes to get us drooling over all things decor and furniture.

So whether you’re into the sleek silhouettes of Scandi style or more about that rustic farmhouse feel, you can guarantee that Wayfair has got the goods this Way Day (their biggest sale of the year), to help you spruce up your space in time for summer – or bag that must-have item on your home makeover list.

From the small hours on Wednesday April 27 until midnight GMT April 28, expect the site’s lowest prices for 48-hours of incredible deals and discounts. Plus, there’s even free UK delivery to most UK addresses. Get stuck in.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry – we’ve scoured the sale and picked out some of our favourite furniture and decor finds that we know you’re going to absolutely love! And we’ll be updating this page with more deals as Way Day

1
Wayfair
Get 37% off this art deco accent chair
From its flared petal shape to its dainty gold metal legs, this eye-catching chair feels like it’s come straight from the 1920s! We love the rose pink velvet upholstery.
Get it for £131.99 (was £209.99)
2
Wayfair
This unique chandelier has 27% off
With room for six exposed bulbs, a black finish, and a bold sputnik design, this chandelier brings elements of urban and industrial design – and is perfect hung above a dining table.
Get it for £87.99 (was £119.99)
3
Wayfair
Save 36% on this supremely soft rug
With its high and dense pile that makes it super soft to walk on, it’s no surprise this rug is a bestseller. In this modern light grey finish, it’ll be a subtle yet chic addition to any space.
Get it for £15.99 (was £24.99)
4
Wayfair
This mattress has 800 5* reviews (and 34% off)
Turns out you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to a good night's sleep. Reviews hail it as super soft and comfy, this mattress is a worthwhile buy for bedtime.
Get it for £117.99 (was £179.99)
5
Wayfair
Save 32% on this coat cabinet with extra storage
This handy hallway unit comes with three drawers, a cupboard for storing coats, hooks for scarves, and even a mirror for carrying out essential last-minute outfit checks.
Get it for £189.99 (was £279.99)
6
Wayfair
This sleek and stylish solid wood chair has 24% off
Made from solid wood, this gorgeous chair has been finished with faux leather upholstery to give it a truly vintage look. Buy a pair for your breakfast table.
Get it for £99.99 (was £135.99)
7
Wayfair
Save 51% on this abstract wall art
A well-known interior design tip is that one big art piece will always make your home look more luxe than lots of smaller ones. This abstract canvas makes that statement.
Get it for £100.99 (was £205)
8
Wayfair
Get 30% off this bed that belongs in Bridgerton
For adding elegance to your abode, you can’t go wrong with this emerald green platform bed – complete with an upholstered frame and channel-tufted headboard.
Get it for £502.49 (was £769.99)
9
Wayfair
This small and cosy two seater sofa has 41% off
With a final round of reductions on this two-seater sofa, you better get in quick! Soft and snuggly, it’s the perfect loveseat for a movie, or cuddling up with a good book.
Get it for £254.99 (was £435)
10
Wayfair
Get 38% off this floor lamp with a striking silhouette
Bring a touch of chalet-style to your home with the striking silhouette of this tripod solid wood floor lamp. It comes with a charcoal black drum shade, too. What a steal.
Get it for £92.99 (was £193.99)
11
Wayfair
Save 10% off this handy L-shape desk
Maximise your WFH with this large L-shape desk, complete with moveable monitor stand, that will ensure you get the most out of the corner of your office.
Get it for £143.99 (was £159.99)
12
Wayfair
This rustic kitchen shelf with hangers is 28% off
Whether you want to use it for storing utensils and towels, or displaying your best cookbooks and houseplants, this wall-mounted shelf is up to the task.
Get it for £28.99 (was £39.99)
13
Wayfair
Save 28% on this contemporary coffee table
Perfect for modern and minimalist homes, we love how the eye-catching geometric design of this unique coffee table means storage space is built into its architecture.
Get it for £74.99 (was £96.99)
14
Wayfair
Get 32% off this Scandi sideboard with rattan detail
Another rustic piece we just can’t stop thinking about, this gorgeous small sideboard is made from light paulownia wood, and boasts pretty rattan cane cabinet fronts.
Get it for £128.99 (was £189.99)
15
Wayfair
Save 29% on this pretty-in-pink ottoman
Far less chunky than your typical ottoman, we love how the skinny gold metal legs give this piece a daintier look. But there’s still plenty of storage space under the lid!
Get it for £68.99 (was £96.99)
16
Wayfair
Get 47% off this bestselling bookcase
One of the most popular pieces on site, this bookcase has nearly 4000 5* reviews. A classic combo of wooden shelves and powder-coated metal frame for industrial chic.
Get it for £128.99 (was £243.99)
17
Wayfair
This hallway unit with built-in seat has 37% off
We love the elegance, utility and industrial style of this piece, with hooks for hanging coats, hats, and scarves, two racks for pairs of shoes, and an inbuilt bench to sit on.
Get it for £48.99 (was £77.99)
18
Wayfair
This distressed vintage rug with an 83% discount
To be quite honest, we’re pretty mind blown by this deal! So large it’ll cover a lot of floorspace, this bohemian patterned rug is the ultimate statement piece.
Get it for £52.99 (was £316)
19
Wayfair
Get 41% off curvy mirror with a gorgeous gold metal frame
The ultimate art deco addition to any hallway or living room, this gorgeous accent mirror is the perfect size for placing above a console table.
Get it for £106.99 (was £179.99)
20
Wayfair
Save 24% on this boho wardrobe for the bedroom
Boasting on-trend rattan doors, this wardrobe is a no-brainer if you’re after a boho bedroom. Plus, the whole collection is discounted – so you’re totally justified in choosing the matching chest of drawers, too.
Get it for £439.99 (was £579.99)
21
Wayfair
This mid-century modern side table has 66% off
This versatile piece of furniture could be used as sofa side, bedside, or as a plant stand. With its three wooden legs and a faux marble top, it’ll always be on-trend.
Get it for £34.99 (was £111)
22
Wayfair
Get 27% off this stylish sofa bed for day or night
Turned the spare room into an office? Get the best of both worlds with this handy clic clac sofa bed that also works well as an accent sofa. We love the rose pink velvet.
Get it for £296.99 (was £405.99)
23
Wayfair
Save 21% on this distressed wooden chest of drawers
Distressed solid wood, pretty chrome handles, and vintage patterned draw fronts? Literally just take our money! This eight-drawer cabinet is a must-have!
Get it for £129.99 (was £163.99)
24
Wayfair
With 27% off, the most affordable dressing table set on site
We’ve scoured the site from top to bottom, and can confirm this simple, sleek dressing table, stool and mirror set, now even cheaper, offers the best bang for your buck.
Get it for £77.99 (was £107.25)
25
Wayfair
This retro faux leather dining bench has 33% off
This two seater bench is a definite steal. With its vintage brown faux leather finish, and industrial gunmetal legs, it’s the perfect retro addition to your dining table.
Get it for £126.99 (was £189.99)
