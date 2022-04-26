Mixed Retailers Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is now live.

Aaah, Wayfair! Home to hundreds of homeware brands and shops. Just a quick browse is all it takes to get us drooling over all things decor and furniture.

So whether you’re into the sleek silhouettes of Scandi style or more about that rustic farmhouse feel, you can guarantee that Wayfair has got the goods this Way Day (their biggest sale of the year), to help you spruce up your space in time for summer – or bag that must-have item on your home makeover list.

From the small hours on Wednesday April 27 until midnight GMT April 28, expect the site’s lowest prices for 48-hours of incredible deals and discounts. Plus, there’s even free UK delivery to most UK addresses. Get stuck in.

