29 Summer Style Buys From Amazon You’ll Love If Comfort Is Key

Hot girl summer is here but you don't have to sacrifice comfort with these staples.

These brilliant basics will give you comfort and style.
Summer dressing doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort – as the temperature rises, it’s all the more important to buy the right bits and make sure they fit.

These brilliant seasonal basics from Amazon (yes, really) show you can have both style and comfort – and with pieces that should keep for years ahead.

1
This off-the-shoulder sundress
A timeless piece to keep in your wardrobe, it comes in five colours and is available in sizes XS-XL.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
2
These flowy shorts?
Okay, but how stunning are these. They're available in eight colours and in sizes S-XXL.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99
3
These black tassel shorts
Ideal to throw on if you're in a rush, they're available in three colours and in sizes S-XXL.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
4
This crochet-style vest top
Nab it for for that effortless summer vibe. It comes in four colours and in sizes 6-22.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99
5
These ultra comfy dungarees
Pair them with a simple white tee and trainers, these dungas are available in 21 colours and sizes S-5XL.
Get them from Amazon for: £20.99-£24.99 depending on colour
6
This simple cold shoulder top
Easily dressed up or down with the right accessories, it's available in UK sizes 8-24.
Get it from Amazon for £16.14
7
This V-neck camisole
How effortless does this one look. It's available in sizes S-XXL.
Get it from Amazon for £12.31-£14.49 depending on size
8
This floral romper
Something that's perfect for a day trip or an evening out, it's available in nine colours and in sizes S-XXL.
Get it from Amazon for £22.98
9
This tiered sundress
This will keep you cool in warmer weather while still looking stylish, and comes in four colours and in sizes XXS-3XL.
Get it from Amazon for £26.51-£40.93 depending on size
10
This side-slit dress
Super wearable and simple for days on the beach or in the city, it's available in four colours and sizes XXS-3XL.
Get it from Amazon for £16.26-£32.39, depending on size
11
A casual pair of culottes
A worthy wardrobe staple throughout the summer, they're available in UK sizes 6-26.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99
12
This floaty A-line dress
This is going straight in our basket – and it should go in yours too! It's available in UK sizes 8-20.
Get it from Amazon for £23.95
13
This loose linen shirt
Wear with a pair of jeans or shorts for chic style, it's available in sizes S-XXL.
Get it from Amazon for: £20.69
14
An easy oversized T-shirt
What could be more comfortable – it's available in sizes S-XL.
Get if from Amazon for £14.99
15
This oversized corduroy shirt
One for cooler days, it's available in sizes 6-20.
Get it from Amazon for £27.99
16
These flat sandals.
Keep your feet cool and comfortable with these, they're available in UK sizes 3-5.5, 7, 8, and 10.
Get them from Amazon for £19.90
17
These chunky white trainers
Suitable for any outfit, they're available in UK sizes 3-8.
Get it from Amazon for £25.98
18
This floral midi skirt
Don't miss out on this super flattering skirt, available in sizes S-XL.
Get it from Amazon for £21.98
19
This high-waisted skirt
This skirt is lightweight and breathable while providing a more fitted style – it's available in UK sizes 10-20.
Get it from Amazon for £20.41
20
These colourful cushioned sliders
If you're a TikTok fan, you've probably seen these sliders on your FYP – they're available in eight colours and UK sizes 3.5-9.
Get them from Amazon for £17.09-£18.99 depending on size
21
This drawstring romper
So comfortable it'll feel as though you're wearing PJs, it's available in sizes S-XL.
Get if from Amazon for £16.99
22
This two-pack of V-neck tees
You can't go wrong with a T-shirt – they come in 35 colour options and in sizes XS-XXL.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for £18.30
23
These wireless bras
These bras have removable padding for a more comfortable and cooler fit – they are one size which fits as 30-39in.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for: £11.99
24
These wide leg trousers
Swap your jeans for a less structured feel – they're available in UK sizes 8-22.
Get them from Amazon for £22
25
These palazzo trousers
If prints aren't really your style, these are available in three colours and in UK sizes 22-32.
Get them from Amazon for £24
26
This button-down jumpsuit
Keep it classy with a super versatile jumpsuit, available in seven colours and UK sizes 6-22.
Get it from Amazon for £30.49
27
This oversized denim jacket
We love how this wardrobe staple for all seasons looks – it's available in UK sizes 14-22.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99
28
This sleeveless maxi dress
A relaxed fit and a timeless silhouette that won't go out of style – available in five colours and in sizes S-L.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99-£23.99 depending on size
29
This bell-sleeve blouse
Ideal for more casual daytime wear or your office wardrobe and the tie-front means you you can customise the fit – it comes in six colours and is available in sizes S-XXL.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
