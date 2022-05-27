Life

Tammy Girl Is Back And Our 11-Year-Old Selves Want To Buy Everything

"Hold my f***ing purse, I'm about to be 11 again."

ASOS
I wore my lemon yellow peddle pushers with everything. They were my most treasured possession from Tammy Girl, closely followed by the handful of slogan tees I had from the store, bearing statements like “Cool Chick” and “Babe with Attitude”.

When my dad took my sister and I to see Tomb Raider at the cinema in 2001, he made her lend me one of her tops from Etam – Tammy Girl’s older sister brand – so that the staff wouldn’t question a 10-year-old entering a 12-rated film.

It was one of the best days of my childhood. I’m not even joking.

And now, a whole new generation of kids will be able to have the Tammy Girl experience.

As Y2K fashion makes a comeback, Tammy Girl has re-launched, this time via ASOS. And needless to say, those of us who were dedicated ‘Tammy Girls’ the first time around are more than a little bit excited.

Here are just some of the items in the collection you can now buy as a treat to yourself or the teen in your life. (Petition to bring back the yellow peddle pushers.)

ASOS
This patchwork retro denim dress
It's giving Sabrina the Teenage Witch vibes.
Get it for £31 from ASOS
ASOS
This 'obsessed' retro graphic t-shirt
A classic Tammy tee if ever there was one.
Get it for £15 from ASOS
ASOS
This lilac glitter cami dress
A dream birthday party outfit for 12-year-olds and 30-year-olds alike.
Get it for £34.99 from ASOS
ASOS
This camel midi cargo skirt
Hi there, new work skirt.
Get it for £28 from ASOS
ASOS
This one shoulder crop top
It wouldn't be Tammy without a crop top (or five).
Get it for £15 from ASOS
ASOS
This slinky dragon print dress
Styled with butterfly clips? Iconic.
Get it for £34.99 from ASOS
ASOS
This newspaper print mini dress
Combining Tammy and newspapers...two of my favourite things.
Get it for £24 from ASOS
ASOS
This mini dress with butterfly mesh
Early 00s Britney, is that you?
Get it for £27 from ASOS
ASOS
This 90s mini pinstripe dress
Or if you prefer the co-ord in the background, you'll find it here.
Get the dress for £36 from ASOS
ASOS
This maxi skirt with co-ord
Even better if you style with bun bunches.
Get it for £26 from ASOS
