Tammy Girl Is Back And Our 11-Year-Old Selves Want To Buy Everything

ASOS Year 5, is that you?

I wore my lemon yellow peddle pushers with everything. They were my most treasured possession from Tammy Girl, closely followed by the handful of slogan tees I had from the store, bearing statements like “Cool Chick” and “Babe with Attitude”.

When my dad took my sister and I to see Tomb Raider at the cinema in 2001, he made her lend me one of her tops from Etam – Tammy Girl’s older sister brand – so that the staff wouldn’t question a 10-year-old entering a 12-rated film.

It was one of the best days of my childhood. I’m not even joking.

And now, a whole new generation of kids will be able to have the Tammy Girl experience.

As Y2K fashion makes a comeback, Tammy Girl has re-launched, this time via ASOS. And needless to say, those of us who were dedicated ‘Tammy Girls’ the first time around are more than a little bit excited.

Tammy girl is back??????? HOLD MY FUCKING PURSE IM ABOUT TO BE 11 AGAIN — Tarzi (@tarziip) May 26, 2022

Tammy Girl is back. The nostalgic girl in me wants the bubble heart mesh crop top. The realistic woman in me asks when's the last time you did a sit-up mate — Menissa (@MenissaS) May 27, 2022

I see Tammy Girl are having a revival on ASOS. Hold me back babes, I need combat-print polyester flares, tiny hair clamps & silver halter tops in my life while my dad pays for it all, tutting the entire time pic.twitter.com/4DQacg5kRT — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 27, 2022