Tammy Girl Is Back And Our 11-Year-Old Selves Want To Buy Everything

I wore my lemon yellow peddle pushers with everything. They were my most treasured possession from Tammy Girl, closely followed by the handful of slogan tees I had from the store, bearing statements like “Cool Chick” and “Babe with Attitude”.
When my dad took my sister and I to see Tomb Raider at the cinema in 2001, he made her lend me one of her tops from Etam – Tammy Girl’s older sister brand – so that the staff wouldn’t question a 10-year-old entering a 12-rated film.
It was one of the best days of my childhood. I’m not even joking.
And now, a whole new generation of kids will be able to have the Tammy Girl experience.
As Y2K fashion makes a comeback, Tammy Girl has re-launched, this time via ASOS. And needless to say, those of us who were dedicated ‘Tammy Girls’ the first time around are more than a little bit excited.
Here are just some of the items in the collection you can now buy as a treat to yourself or the teen in your life. (Petition to bring back the yellow peddle pushers.)