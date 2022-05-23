Life

Wanna Work Outside? 13 Things You'll Need To Survive The Sun

Because working outside sounds great until you realise you can’t see your screen...

Shopping Writer

Work just got a whole lot more bearable...
LEREXIS via Getty Images
Work just got a whole lot more bearable...

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With sunny days finally upon us, sitting indoors at our desks is becoming increasingly difficult. We dream of to work

But while we all love the idea of an outdoor office, issues like blinding screen glare, limited access to power, and not enough space to sit for prolonged periods, all contribute towards our sunny sessions being pretty short-lived.

Desperate to ditch our boring WFH set-ups while the sun continues to shine, we’ve pulled together a selection of products that’ll help you stay cool, comfortable, and connected from your al fresco workspace.

So slap on some SPF, and settle into your outdoor office.

1
Etsy
This outdoor desk designed to custom fit your balcony
If you’ve been blessed with a balcony, then this gorgeous desk will help you make the most of the views. Made from solid timber and lacquered for outdoor use, just pick the right size for you, attach it to your railings, and pull up a stool.
Get it from Etsy for £125.55
2
Amazon
A clip-on umbrella for providing some shade
With a heavy duty clamp that attaches to just about anything, plus 360-degree swivel, this brilliant umbrella can move with you throughout the day for maximum sun protection. Just clamp it to the back of your chair and you’re all good to go!
Get it from Amazon for £19.51
3
Amazon
A highly portable keyboard and mouse pairing
When working outside, you want as few cables to trip over as possible – so if possible, a wireless keyboard and mouse are the way to go. And this pair are not only affordable, but also compatible with Windows, Chrome, and Mac.
Get them from Amazon for £29.99
4
John Lewis & Partners
A double-walled bottle that’ll keep your water cool
To avoid frequent trips to the kitchen because your once cold water has got a little bit lukewarm, you need to get yourself a vacuum-insulated bottle like this that will keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, we love the pretty coral colour!
Get it from John Lewis for £21.99
5
Amazon
This fully adjustable table that neatly folds away
We are obsessed with this desk. Its totally adjustable tabletop means you can use it as a temporary workspace with practically any chair. And best of all, when the work day is over, just fold it away so it’s not taking up unnecessary space.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99
6
Mano Mano
This comfy seat cushion that’s perfect for any chair
Far less suited to long periods than our trusty office chairs, outdoor dining chairs can feel pretty uncomfortable after a while. Whether you’re working with a metal bistro chair, or a wobbly wooden one, this plush seat cushion will certainly help you feel more settled.
Get it from Mano Mano for £50.99
7
Amazon
Some screen cleaner for spraying away fingerprints
Exposing your laptop screen to sunlight will quickly illuminate all the dust and fingerprints you’d previously only vaguely noticed but ignored. Far more eco-friendly than wipes, this spray and microfibre cloth are all you need to get your screen shining again.
Get them from Amazon for £6.95
8
Amazon
An extension lead with lots of extra sockets
The last thing you want is all your devices dying on you! With its 25-metre cable, and four sockets, this outdoor extension lead will ensure your phone and laptop stay well and truly alive in your garden. When you’re finished, simply wind the cable back in with the handle.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
9
Dunelm
A cooling desk fan that’s powered by USB
Just what you need if the weather gets really roasting, this adjustable desk fan has four speed settings that’ll ensure you stay cool. Best of all, it’s powered by USB – so just plug it into your laptop to get it working.
Get it from Dunelm for £20
10
Amazon
This privacy screen that’ll get rid of any glare
A two-in-one product, this computer screen is fitted with a filter for getting rid of glare, as well as a privacy screen filter that’s really useful if you’re working in high-traffic areas – no, you don’t want your neighbours spying on your emails!
Get it from Amazon for £49.93
11
Not On The High Street
This lap desk to use while lounging in the sun
Working from the garden sofa? Rather than leaning over the outdoor coffee table, give your back a break by popping this cushioned laptop tray on your lap, and using it as a substitute desk. Perfect for laidback Friday afternoons!
Get it from Not On The High Street for £49.95
12
Amazon
A cooling pad for calming down a toasty laptop
If your laptop fan likes to kick up a fuss when you’ve got more than two tabs open, chances are it similarly struggles to cope with warmer weather. A simple and silent solution, this mat delivers cooling airflow from three high speed fans, so your laptop doesn’t overheat when used outside.
Get it from Amazon for £23.49
13
Amazon
This wifi extender to boost your connection
With nearly 30,000 five star reviews, this wifi extender is clearly a winning product! If you’re struggling to get any signal from your garden, simply plug this device into a power outlet, and it’ll boost your internet connection and ensure you’re able to stay online.
Get it from Amazon for £19.49
Suggest a correction
wellbeing workshoppingMoney & worksummer