Mixed Retailers All the best blusher formulas for every price range

Blush – from liquid formula to creamy sticks – is having a major moment right now. It’s the go-to makeup product of the season, according to TikTok, and it’s easy to see why. Blush is one product that can really step up your makeup routine and make a huge difference to the end result.

It’s super versatile and can be applied across various areas of your face, depending on the result you want to achieve. For a natural, rosy glow, it should be applied to the apples of the cheeks. While, to give your look a lift, it should be applied just above the cheekbones, and to add a little extra glow to skin, it can be applied to the nose.

But, the thing about blush – like all makeup – is that not all products are made equal. Some formulas leave skin streaked with overly bright hues that, no matter what you do, just don’t seem to blend into skin and give that ‘clown effect’. While others cake and clog skin.

The truth is that finding the right blush, that’s also within your price range, can be tricky.

But, panic not, we’ve rounded up a selection of wonderfully easy-to-use options, ranging from £3 to £30, that will give your skin a gloriously subtle glow.