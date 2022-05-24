Life

The Best Blushers For Your Budget, Whether You've Got £3 Or £30 To Spend

These blushes will give your cheeks an extra pop of gloriously glowy colour.

Shopping Writer


Blush – from liquid formula to creamy sticks – is having a major moment right now. It’s the go-to makeup product of the season, according to TikTok, and it’s easy to see why. Blush is one product that can really step up your makeup routine and make a huge difference to the end result.

It’s super versatile and can be applied across various areas of your face, depending on the result you want to achieve. For a natural, rosy glow, it should be applied to the apples of the cheeks. While, to give your look a lift, it should be applied just above the cheekbones, and to add a little extra glow to skin, it can be applied to the nose.

But, the thing about blush – like all makeup – is that not all products are made equal. Some formulas leave skin streaked with overly bright hues that, no matter what you do, just don’t seem to blend into skin and give that ‘clown effect’. While others cake and clog skin.

The truth is that finding the right blush, that’s also within your price range, can be tricky.

But, panic not, we’ve rounded up a selection of wonderfully easy-to-use options, ranging from £3 to £30, that will give your skin a gloriously subtle glow.

1
Amazon
This gel-to-cream formula
Formulated to have a silky, lightweight feel, this easy-to-apply, water-based colour pigment gives skin a natural-looking radiant glow. The gel-to-cream formula can be easily built up to increase the intensity of the look.
Get it from Amazon for £3.49
2
Amazon
This vegan pressed blush
This pressed velvet powder is formulated to blend smoothly into cheeks, giving skin a sheer, brightening lift.
Get it from Amazon for £4
3
Amazon
This creamy, lightweight blush stick
This budget-friendly blush is formulated to be versatile and easy-to-apply (FYI, it blends like a dream), simply swipe it across your cheeks to add a shimmery, subtle rosiness to skin.
Get it from Amazon for £5
4
Rob Dowsley / e.l.f
This velvety putty blush that melts into skin
When applied to skin, this creamy formula transforms into a semi-matte powder finish, topping skin with a natural-looking glow. Infused with argon oil and vitamin E, the formula is super hydrating, giving skin an added boost of nourishment.
Get it from Boots for £6
5
Boohoo
This liquid to powder blush
For adding a subtle touch of colour to your cheeks, this rosy blush is a great option. Even a small amount of the liquid to powder formula goes a long way, with the colour pay off being wonderfully high. The formula blends like a dream and is super easy to build.
Get it from Boohoo for £6
6
Look Fantastic
This glossy cheek tint
For adding a warm, playful rosiness to cheeks, this super blendable liquid cheek tint is a great buy. Offering sheer to buildable coverage, this vegan and cruelty-free tint gives skin a wonderfully natural-looking rosy hue.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £6.95
7
Amazon
This delicate hued blush
This lightweight powder blush is perfect for achieving a natural-looking flush. The delicate tint comes in two matte and two shimmer formulas with four shades available to choose from, designed to give your skin the perfect pop of colour. The formula is buildable and easy to blend and is vegan and free from parabens.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £9.95
8
Face Theory
This ultra pigmented vegan blush
This creamy gel-based formula is super easy to apply to skin; just dab a small amount onto cheeks and tap into skin for a natural-looking colour pop that gives skin a sheer glow that lasts all day. The lightweight, vegan formula is free from parabens, silicones, SLS, and mineral oils.
Get it from Face Theory for £11.99
9
Morphe
This soft-focus cream blush balm
When applied to skin, this balm effortlessly melts, blending like an absolute dream, creating a subtle and wonderfully soft-focused finish. Formulated with murumuru and cupuaçu butters, the balm is ultra-nourishing, giving skin an added boost of hydration.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £12
10
Boots
This super easy to use cream blush
Formulated to be impossible to overdo, this cream-based blush comes in a wide range of shades and is designed to enhance every complexion, adding a gorgeous glow.
Get it from Boots for £15.75
11
Amazon
This seamless cheek tint
This cult blush boasts a seamless, gel-cream formula that is super easy to apply and build. For a natural look, simply tap a small amount onto skin. Featuring ‘blurring pigments’ this blush creates a soft-focus effect (think: standing in golden hour lighting constantly).
Get it from Glossier for £15
12
Look Fantastic
This versatile, super glowy blush
For a blush that looks radiant and fresh, this creamy, translucent (but also super easy to build) colour is a great buy. For best results, tap onto cheeks until you’re happy with the colour pay off.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £16
13
Amazon
This cheek tinting stick
This super creamy, oil-free and mistake-proof (make a mistake – just wipe it off) cheek balm gives skin a healthy, natural-looking glow instantly. For best results, subtly dot the formula onto the apples of your cheeks and gently blend.
Get it from Boots for £21
14
Look Fantastic
This cruelty-free colour infusion blusher
With a sheer powder formula, this silky smooth, weightless blush blends effortlessly into skin, creating a fresh, natural look. The formula is designed to be built up from a subtle, sheer hint of colour to a brighter, bolder look.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £24
15
Look Fantastic
This multipurpose stick
Not just a blusher, this multi-purpose stick is suitable for use on eyes, cheeks, lips, and body to add a subtle rosiness and shimmer. The unique, creamy formula blends like a dream and adds gloriously shimmery pigments to skin, creating an instant glow.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £30
16
Amazon
This two-tone powder blusher
Featuring a dusky pink and champagne-hued shimmer shade complete with subtle gold flecks, this highly pigmented blush adds an instant sheen to skin, creating a luminous-looking complexion.
Get it from Feel Unique for £32
