Mixed Retailers If your makeup never stays put, we've got the products for you.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You’ve put hours into honing the perfect look for that all-day (or all-night) event. You’re so chuffed with the end result you’ve even snapped a selfie or two. But just a few hours in, things have taken a turn. It’s as if your makeup is literally sliding off your face.

Advertisement

A trip to the loo reveals all. Your eyeshadow has creased. Your mascara has left little black flecks under your eyes. Your eyeliner is starting to smudge. And as for your foundation. What foundation! It’s done a total disappearing act. Eugh.

If you doubt whether it’s possible to keep event makeup in place for more than an hour or two, then take a tip from the pros. If the Hollywood A-List can last it out through never-ending Oscars red carpets and hours-long award dos with a full face of makeup, then so can you.

Advertisement

Your makeup is fighting your skin’s natural oils, as well as sweat, heat and any moisture in the air, so no wonder it’s hard to keep put. But with the right products, some simple skincare, and a smart approach to application, your makeup can stick to your skin and, believe it or not, actually stay there.

We’ve rounded up a selection of game-changers that will stop your makeup sliding off your face once and for all.