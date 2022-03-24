Life

15 Miracle Buys That'll Stop Your All-Day Makeup Sliding Off Your Face

Does your makeup have a habit of ghosting you? Panic not, we've got the solutions.

If your makeup never stays put, we've got the products for you.
You’ve put hours into honing the perfect look for that all-day (or all-night) event. You’re so chuffed with the end result you’ve even snapped a selfie or two. But just a few hours in, things have taken a turn. It’s as if your makeup is literally sliding off your face.

A trip to the loo reveals all. Your eyeshadow has creased. Your mascara has left little black flecks under your eyes. Your eyeliner is starting to smudge. And as for your foundation. What foundation! It’s done a total disappearing act. Eugh.

If you doubt whether it’s possible to keep event makeup in place for more than an hour or two, then take a tip from the pros. If the Hollywood A-List can last it out through never-ending Oscars red carpets and hours-long award dos with a full face of makeup, then so can you.

Your makeup is fighting your skin’s natural oils, as well as sweat, heat and any moisture in the air, so no wonder it’s hard to keep put. But with the right products, some simple skincare, and a smart approach to application, your makeup can stick to your skin and, believe it or not, actually stay there.

We’ve rounded up a selection of game-changers that will stop your makeup sliding off your face once and for all.

1
Amazon
This facial scrub
Exfoliating your skin on a semi-regular basis (and always before a big event), removes dry and dead skin cells, leaving your skin smoother and healthier prior to makeup application, a game-changer for durability.
Get it from Amazon for £8.40 (was £12.95)
2
Amazon
This skin-cleansing foam
Prior to getting to work with your makeup, cleansing your skin of dirt, grime and oil is essential. This gentle foaming cleanser will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
3
Face Theory
This oil-free moisturiser
If you want your makeup to hold and – also key – not to cake, hydration is a must. Opt for an oil-free moisturiser like this hydrating gel from Face Theory that's formulated with oil-prone skin in mind.
Get it from FaceTheory for £13.99
4
Amazon
This priming spray
Before you apply primer (see below), be sure to spritz your skin with this priming spray for even longer makeup hold. I have this one in my bag of tricks and it works a treat.
Get it from Amazon for £7
5
Amazon
This pore minimising primer
Primer is dual purpose: it helps smooth out your complexion, filling pores and masking fine lines, while also acting as a ‘cement’ to hold your finished look in place for longer. This vegan and silicone-free base reduces shine and deflects light for a ‘blur effect’.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
6
Boots
This glowtastic primer
For a fresh-faced, dewy look, Morphe's luminous formula is the perfect makeup base. It’s wonderfully lightweight and formulated with jojoba oil, squalene, and vitamin E to give skin a healthy, natural-looking glow that subtly blurs imperfections.
Get it from Boots for £13.60 (was £16)
7
Glossier
This buildable concealer
When it comes to long-lasting concealer, opt for a lightweight liquid or cream formula. This buildable concealer from Glossier is covers everything from dark circles to basic blemishes and is designed to move with skin to avoid cakeing. For extra hold, spray your concealer brush with setting spray before applying to skin.
Get it from Glossier for £15
8
Look Fantastic
This oil-free but hydrating CC cream (with SPF 40 protection)
Long lasting makeup doesn’t necessarily require a high coverage base. A CC cream works just as well for all-day (or all-night) wear. This oil-free CC cream comes MUA-recommended. For best results, bounce formula over skin using a damp blending sponge.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £26.40 (was £33)
9
Boots
This oil-free, soft-focus foundation
For heavier coverage, this long-wear foundation from Morphe (which comes in 40 shades) is a great choice. Formulated for a natural-looking finish, it's sweat-proof, transfer-proof and waterproof, and lasts for up to 12 hours. I love the subtle glow it gives my skin)
Get it from Boots for £15.30
10
Amazon
This handy setting powder
Noticed any high shine patches? Use a stippling brush and a translucent setting powder like this one from NYX, that's formulated to absorb oil and leave skin with a matte finish. It'll set your makeup in place without adding any surplus colour to skin.
Get it from Amazon for £9
11
Amazon
This eyeshadow primer
If you’re going to keep your eyeshadow in place for long, a primer is once again a must. This creamy formula from Urban Decay aims to keep your shadow vibrant and crease-free all day. I’ve used this and it has really fantastic hold power. (For a more budget-friendly alternative, opt for this NYX primer instead).
Get it from Amazon for £15.60 (was £19.50)
12
Amazon
This waterproof eyeliner
If you’re an eyeliner queen and really want it to stay, a waterproof formula is a must. This retractable pencil (with built-in smudger) has been formulated to last for up to 10 hours and is wonderfully highly pigmented but super easy to use and apply.
Get it from Amazon for £6.56
13
Glossier
This water-resistant mascara that won't budget
For long, luscious lashes that won’t smudge or flake, opt for a waterproof mascara, too. This weightless mascara from Glossier is a great buy – it’s water-resistant and designed to stay firmly in place for up to 12 hours.
Get it from Glossier for £14
14
Look Fantastic
This game-changing brow wax
For bold brows that last, you're going to need some durable brow wax. This formula from Lottie London is designed to create a ‘just-laminated effect’ and uses water-activated wax to lock your brows in place.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £8.95
15
Look Fantastic
This lightweight setting spray
To ensure your makeup stays on your face all day (or all night), a setting spray is a real must. This one from Morphe locks your look in place, leaving your makeup looking fresh, while also preventing melting, cakeing and fading, with a soft, radiant finish.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £22
