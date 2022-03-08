Life

15 Incredible Mascaras All For Under £10 (And They Totally Do The Business)

For long, full, luscious lashes, these low-cost mascaras still get the job done beautifully.

Shopping Writer

The best budget-friendly mascaras you need in your makeup bag
Mixed Retailers
The best budget-friendly mascaras you need in your makeup bag

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The perfect mascara is a makeup musthave, whether you prefer a false-lash-look or a more natural finish.

Of all the products in your makeup bag, mascara is such a stalwart and staple because it has the power to instantly transform your look. The only issue is that it can sometimes seem like all the best formulas are a little on the pricey side. But, fear not, this really isn’t the case. Price doesn’t define quality.

When it comes to achieving sculpted, voluminous and defined lashes on a budget, there are a good few brands (and formulas) that stand out and still deliver the lashes of your dreams.

From waterproof and hypoallergenic to vegan and super volumising formulas, we’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly mascaras that don’t compromise on quality.

1
Amazon
This clean mascara formula
Designed with sensational lashes in mind, this high-performance formula from Rimmel doesn’t disappoint, offering volume and length. Made from a blend of shea butter and biotin, the formula is super nourishing and hydrating, and leaves lashes looking plump, volumised and wonderfully long and luscious.
Get Rimmel Kind + Free Volume & Length Mascara for £7.70 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This creamy mascara emulsion (which is also vegan and cruelty-free)
For instant length, lift, definition, and volume in one swipe, this ‘5D’ formula is the one. Featuring synthetic, plant-derived waves, and infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the formula works with the two-way fibre technology wand to ‘hug' each lash, for a voluminous finish.
Get Makeup Revolution 5D Lash Mascara for £7.20 (was £8.35) from Amazon
3
Look Fantastic
This waterproof and cruelty-free mascara
For lashes that are curled, lengthened and defined, this waterproof formula is a game changer. The curvy brush catches every single lash, coating them with an intensifying mascara for seriously curvaceous lashes that ooze volume.
Get Barry M Cosmetics That's How I Roll Waterproof Mascara for £4.99 from Look Fantastic
4
Amazon
This waterproof (and hypoallergenic) mascara
For eyes that are prone to sensitivity and irritation, this mascara is a great buy. Formulated to be hypoallergenic (and contact lens safe), the flake-free mascara comes with a perfectly curved brush for easier application. Plus it's waterproof, so won't run or smudge in the rain or when you're at the gym.
Get Covergirl Professional Waterproof Mascara for £7.90 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This defining and volumising mascara
Featuring a soft helix brush combined with an easy-to-build formula, this super black formula is also smudge-proof and simple to apply.
Get Wet 'n' Wild Mega Protein Mascara for £3.43 (was £4.29) from Amazon
6
Amazon
This smudge, smear, and running resistant formula
It went viral on TikTok and this low-coat mascara from Maybelline comes highly recommended. For lashes that are full of volume and curve, this fibre packed formula is enriched with bamboo extract and the super flexible tower brush is a real winner.
Get Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara for £9.35 (was £9.99) from Amazon
7
Amazon
This creamy formula
with coconut extract, this creamy, whipped formula is designed to instantly volumise lashes while also adding impressive length to your flutter. The bristle brush is designed to make coating your lashes and building volume easier without it clumping or flaking.
Get Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara Very Black for £4.25 (was £8.99)
8
Boots
This all-in-one full package mascara
This 3-in1 formula amplifies lashes, while also making them appear longer and thicker in just one coat. The formula is designed to be lightweight and anti-clumping, while also being buildable and claims to last for up to 16 hours.
Get Sleek MakeUP Full Package All-In-One Mascara for £7.99 (was £9.99) from Boots
9
Boots
This clean, vegan formula
Infused with jojoba oil to nourish lashes, the volumising, lengthening, and lifting mascara comes with an hourglass-shaped brush featuring 250 intertwined bristles to help create a bolder and more intense look.
Get e.l.f. Big Mood Mascara Black for £7 from Boots
10
Amazon
This super thick mascara
A real cult classic. The chances are you used it as a teen as it’s budget-friendly and the formula does a great job of volumising your lashes. The lash-building brush is designed to achieve a fuller look without clumping; it’s also hypoallergenic, contact lens safe, and available in waterproof, too.
Get Maybelline Great Lash Volumising and Thickening Mascara for £4.95 (was £5.99)
11
Amazon
This extra sculpting mascara with a buildable formula that’s fragrance free and ophthalmologically tested
This easy-to-apply mascara features a range of active ingredients that nourish and lengthen lashes, and comes with an innovative hourglass-shaped brush that’s designed to evenly distribute the formula across your lashes.
Get KIKO Milano Extra Sculpt Volume Mascara for £7 (was £9.99)
12
Amazon
This buildable formula
For a buildable, fuller look, this volumising mascara should be your go-to. With a tapered tipped brush, it's easy to apply to even the smallest lashes at the corners of your eyes. For best results, hold the wand horizontally and gently wiggle from side to side, repeating the movement to build the coverage.
Get NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Mascara for £7.29 (was £9.14)
13
Amazon
This mascara comes with a super innovative brush
This extra black, volume-boosting mascara features a curved silicone brush - which includes six different bristle sizes for a fan effect finish – and a formula proven not to clump or smudge. For best results: position the brush at the base of the lashes, slightly rotating the brush upwards to coat each lash.
Get Maybelline New York Volume Mascara Lash Sensational for £6.05 (was £9.99)
14
Boots
This super voluminous mascara
For thicker, fuller lashes, this lengthening mascara subtly builds volume (without clumping no matter how many coats you apply) and is a total game-changer. The full bristled brush creates the perfect false lash effect. Best of all, thanks to its super gentle formula, this mascara is easily removed with just warm water.
Get Rimmel London Scandaleyes Reloaded Volume Mascara for £8.49 from Boots
15
Amazon
This volume boosting formula
For those wanting to mimic that false lash look, this mascara has become a cult favourite. Made with an alcohol-free and oil-free formula, this volume-boosting mascara may be low cost but it isn't low impact.
Get Essence Lash Princess Mascara for £6.30 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyshoppingMakeup