The best budget-friendly mascaras you need in your makeup bag

The perfect mascara is a makeup musthave, whether you prefer a false-lash-look or a more natural finish.

Of all the products in your makeup bag, mascara is such a stalwart and staple because it has the power to instantly transform your look. The only issue is that it can sometimes seem like all the best formulas are a little on the pricey side. But, fear not, this really isn’t the case. Price doesn’t define quality.

When it comes to achieving sculpted, voluminous and defined lashes on a budget, there are a good few brands (and formulas) that stand out and still deliver the lashes of your dreams.

