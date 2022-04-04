How To Nail Barely-There Spring Makeup With Products Under £20

Mixed Retailers Best products for barely-there makeup

Spring is all about that balmy, dewy, barely-there look. But what does it take to achieve it?

For one reason or another, these days, most of us have resorted to a stripped back approach to makeup. Full coverage looks are reserved for weddings, nights out and first dates, while a more natural look has become a daily go-to for many of us, especially during spring and summer.

How do you create an ‘effortless’ look, without too much effort?

For a simple look, barely-there makeup can seem rather tricky to get right, so we’ve got some super handy pointers from a makeup pro.

Makeup artist Lee O’Driscoll recommends making sure that your skin is properly hydrated before beginning the makeup application process.

“Barely-there makeup means less is more, but you can still have enough coverage for imperfections,” she explains.

O’Driscoll advises applying products sparingly, explaining that you can always build coverage afterwards using concealer.

“In foundations, look for descriptions like ‘glowy’ and ‘radiant’,” she adds.

For a more subtle look this spring, she says “blush is a must for natural looks”, and recommends using an illuminator to highlight cheekbones, your nose, and your Cupid’s bow.

As for lips, O’Driscoll explains that all it takes is a little nude lip pencil and a slick of lip balm for a perfect pout.