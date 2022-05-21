Want Anti-Ageing Retinol But For Sensitive Skin? We Love This Brand

Facetheory

The beauty market is flooded with skincare products that boast popular active ingredients aimed at improving skin health and appearance. Even the most seasoned beauty aficionados can find it overwhelming to parse through the myriad choices.

However, there are brands that prioritise providing high-quality active ingredients in their products while keeping prices comparatively low.

Facetheory is committed to developing straightforward products that are as effective as they are affordable. We’re also quite drawn to the chic, minimalist packaging.

Their products are great for anyone who wants to upgrade their beauty routine and get real results (without the high costs). I’ve tried a few of their products and was surprised to find that despite high levels of well-sourced active ingredients, they’re priced significantly lower than many of the brands I use.

Like The Ordinary, Facetheory’s formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and the brand also prioritises sustainability. Most of their products are available in amber glass jars with aluminum caps or 100% aluminum tubes that are easy to recycle. It’s a great option for people seeking great environmentally-friendly skin care products.

Even with their higher-priced items, I found the cost is justified by the complex formulations and, importantly for my acne-prone skin, comfortable textures that don’t cause breakouts. Even then, they’re still remarkably affordable, with prices starting around £11.99 and topping off around £35.

We’re particularly excited by their ingredients transparency. All of Facetheory’s products are free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES and mineral oils, and each product page gives thorough descriptions of each ingredient used.

And they have some intriguing mixes of popular actives like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, as well as more unexpected ingredients like encapsulated melatonin and bacterial ferment extract.

Anyway, see for yourself – here’s some products that will revitalise your skin care routine.