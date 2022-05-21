Want Anti-Ageing Retinol But For Sensitive Skin? We Love This Brand

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
The beauty market is flooded with skincare products that boast popular active ingredients aimed at improving skin health and appearance. Even the most seasoned beauty aficionados can find it overwhelming to parse through the myriad choices.
However, there are brands that prioritise providing high-quality active ingredients in their products while keeping prices comparatively low.
Facetheory is committed to developing straightforward products that are as effective as they are affordable. We’re also quite drawn to the chic, minimalist packaging.
Their products are great for anyone who wants to upgrade their beauty routine and get real results (without the high costs). I’ve tried a few of their products and was surprised to find that despite high levels of well-sourced active ingredients, they’re priced significantly lower than many of the brands I use.
Like The Ordinary, Facetheory’s formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and the brand also prioritises sustainability. Most of their products are available in amber glass jars with aluminum caps or 100% aluminum tubes that are easy to recycle. It’s a great option for people seeking great environmentally-friendly skin care products.
Even with their higher-priced items, I found the cost is justified by the complex formulations and, importantly for my acne-prone skin, comfortable textures that don’t cause breakouts. Even then, they’re still remarkably affordable, with prices starting around £11.99 and topping off around £35.
We’re particularly excited by their ingredients transparency. All of Facetheory’s products are free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES and mineral oils, and each product page gives thorough descriptions of each ingredient used.
And they have some intriguing mixes of popular actives like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, as well as more unexpected ingredients like encapsulated melatonin and bacterial ferment extract.
Anyway, see for yourself – here’s some products that will revitalise your skin care routine.
Facetheory's bestselling cream cleanser helps to clarify oily, congested and acne-prone skin thanks to a powerful trio of glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids. It gently exfoliates the skin while penetrating the pores for a deep clean.
Keep your peepers poppin' with Facetheory's new eye cream. It's a powerful yet gentle blend of active ingredients, including ferulic acid, vitamin C, liquorice and chamomile. It strengthens and protects the delicate eye area while also helping brighten dark circles – ideal for those of us who always look tired.
Powered by 15% azelaic acid, this serum is a game-changer for those with red, irritated skin. Clinical studies have shown that azelaic acid can reduce the look of redness common in those with rosacea and can fight acne-causing bacteria and hyperpigmentation. Colloidal oatmeal, chamomile and green tea add extra antioxidant boosts that leave skin happy and radiant.
You can choose between scented and unscented options of this soothing and nourishing repairing cream. Those with sensitive skin or who use prescription retinol should avoid the scented version, but those who can tolerate it would likely enjoy the soothing lavender scent in the "gently scented" option. Both are made with encapsulated melatonin, vitamin E and peptides. These ingredients work together to minimise the visible signs of ageing and defend against oxidative stress.
Rosehip oil contains powerful antioxidants that help promote brighter, smoother, suppler skin while defending against environmental damage. Naturally rich in Vitamin A it gently promotes cellular regeneration targeting signs of ageing and sun damage.
This light, silky cream absorbs rapidly to impart deep hydration without shine. Formulated with bakuchiol, a botanical active valued for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Hyaluronic acid protects skin’s moisture balance, hydrates and stabilised vitamin C defends against environmental aggressors.
If you love gel-type moisturisers that are light and oil-free, the Supergel moisturiser is right up your alley. It has some essential go-to ingredients that are great for congested and acne-prone skin. Niacinamide and salicylic acid minimise congestion, improve texture and smooth skin without causing irritation. Chamomile, aloe vera and green tea extracts soothe the skin while stabilised vitamin C brightens and fights bacteria.
Keep skin soft and smooth with this exfoliating face and body scrub. Glycolic and salicylic acids keep skin smooth, clearing congestion and reducing the look of enlarged pores. This combo of AHAs and BHAs make it great for people with dry skin or acne. It doesn't strip the skin, instead leaving it soft and clearer.
This light serum with gentle moisturisers also has 10% niacinamide and azelaic acid that even out skin tone, reducing pigmentation, redness and other signs of ageing without feeling sticky or heavy. It's a great starter serum for those with acne-prone skin or looking to add a bit more hydration to their routine.