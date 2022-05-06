Mixed Retailers Nip+Tuck's Teen Fix range works for adult skin, too.

It’s easy to assume acne is just a teen thing. You don’t expect that in your mid twenties your skin will, almost overnight, breakout in painful spots. But adult acne is actually super common.

The British Association of Dermatologists reported that 19% of adults aged 25 and over have reported experiencing some form of adult acne, with causes ranging from hormonal imbalances and stress to pollution and clogged pores. And it can be highly stressful if it happens to you.

I say this because I know. All through my teens I had pretty perfect skin (minus the odd party-pooping zit). I felt blessed by the skin gods. But in my early twenties, I noticed I was breaking out with lots of teeny tiny spots, primarily across my t-zone. My skin was painful, red and super sore.

Adult acne was completely new to me, and like any newbie, I tried product after product, each of which promised miracle results, but failed to deliver.

In fact, they often seemed to be making my skin worse. I didn’t know it at the time, but acne can actually be exacerbated by using the wrong products for your skin type, and not having a proper targeted skincare routine. Whoops.

I was starting to feel I’d never have blemish free skin again. Then, a friend recommended that I try Nip+Fab’s Teen Skin Fix range and, honestly, it’s the one. While there’s nothing wrong with blemishes (after all, we all get them), if you’re finding it hard living with adult acne and the pain and soreness it brings, these are the products I swear by and have used religiously for five years.

They might be designed with teens in mind, but don’t be put off by the packaging – they’re a total game-changer for adult acne, too – both targeting and future-proofing against the blemishes that can blight your skin.

The range – face-wash, pads, roller-ball and moisturiser – combines a potent dose of salicylic acid with wasabi extract and tea tree oil, which penetrate deep into your pores to remove impurities and stop breakouts at the source.

If that sounds like blurb, what matters, of course, is results – and I’ve got them. Even for super sensitive skin like mine, the products didn’t cause any issues. My skin now looks and feels much healthier, and my acne is finally under control.