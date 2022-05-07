The Skincare Secret Behind Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 'Marilyn' Look

Augustinus Bader Kim K's makeup artist has spilt the beans on her Augustinus Bader skincare routine

It’s not just Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala that created a buzz this week – her face did too.

We often hear how a flawless red carpet beauty look is down to good old hydration but now we have the details on why Kim’s skin looked so lush – she used luxury skincare range Augustinus Bader before applying her makeup.

We even know exactly what was applied to her skin (and how) as her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed on Instagram the four Augustinus Bader products he used in her skincare prep to perfect Kim’s Met Gala glow.

First, he cleansed her face using Augustinus Bader’s The Cream Cleansing Gel. Next, using a cotton pad, he applied The Essence all over.

“Once that was absorbed, I applied The Cream all over [her] skin,” he wrote.

Since launching in 2018, Augustinus Bader has gained something of a cult status – at least among celebs – with famous fans on both sides of the pond.

Founded by biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand is informed by his work in regenerative stem cell medicine, including treating burns victims, leadin him to develop a range of active creams and serums.

Bader found that rapid regeneration of skin cells along with exfoliation improves the appearance and softness of ageing skin, and helps peel away dark spots and blemishes. Over time, it also improves acne and reduces wrinkles.

Augustinus Bader Before and after with Augustinus Bader The Cream

Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, Britpack’s Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin, pop royalty (Lizzo) and even actual royalty (Meghan Markle) have all used them – not to mention Hollywood types like Charlize Theron, Salma Hakek and Leonardo Dicaprio (yes, men can look after their skin, too).

The brand has more than 70 industry awards and accolades and was voted top of WWD’s Greatest Skincare Of All Time list. Victoria Beckham loves it so much she launched her own skincare line in partnership with Augustine Bader.

And even with a higher price tag, beauty editors agree the contents of these iconic blue bottles live up to the hype.

Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader Moisturising Products Range

The Cream and The Rich Cream have been described as “a miracle” and “skincare magic”, and reviewers say they leave their skin and complexion feeling soft, smooth, bouncy, dewy and hydrated.

The products may be simply named, but the science behind Augustinus Bader is anything but, with 30 years research behind its patented TFC8 formula.

And now having conquered facial creams, the brand is progressing into products for the body, hands and even haircare.