9 Brilliant Books To Read In The Sunshine This Summer

Lose yourself in these pages, under the blue sky.

The sun has made an appearance, you’re sitting outside, and nothing could make this day more perfect. Accept, perhaps, a book.

There’s something about reading in the sunshine that makes a good story even better. But with so many brilliant works of fiction out there, it can be tricky to know what to pick.

To help you make that decision, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites, from romantic tales that’ll make you laugh out loud, to books about grief that’ll shape the way you see life and death.

Now isn’t the time to Netflix and chill, go outside and enjoy the sun with these nine fantastic reads.

Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad by Damilare Kuku
This is definitely not a book about romance, it's about the lack of! If you're going through a break-up and need a pick-me-up, this is the one for you. The series of short stories highlights how mad it can all be.
Get it on Amazon for £11.81
How To Kidnap The Rich by Rahul Raina
If you're looking for a bit of a thrill this summer, this one is for you. This book is a societal satire take on capitalism in India. It's complex, funny and honest.
Get it on Amazon for £7.37
Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson
Caleb Azumah Nelson is an author to watch after winning with the Costa first novel award in 2021 with Open Water. This book touches on the importance of Black art, love and navigating grief.
Get it on Amazon for £7.15
One Day by David Nicholls
If you haven't seen the movie yet, you should absolutely read the book first. We watch Emma and Dexter navigate their feelings for each other over the span of 20 years.
Get it on Amazon for £7.37
Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan
If you're a fan of Normal People, you'll enjoy reading this book. Set in Hong Kong, we watch Ava and Julian tiptoe around their relationship whilst touching on their class difference.
Get it on Amazon for £7.37
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Set in Dominican Republic, Clap When You Land follows the story of two sisters who have lost their father in a plane crash. Both unaware of each other's existence, this story explores how these sisters deal with grief in two different worlds.
Get it from Amazon for £6.55
Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid
If you're looking for something to make you laugh this summer, this book is for you. Though the book touches on difficult themes such race, class and privilege, Reid manages to draw you in with her compelling storytelling.
Get it on Amazon for £6.00
Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola
We've been obsessed with Bola Babalola after she gave us Love In Colour and we're sure Honey & Spice won't disappoint either. The book explores the love story of Kiki and Malakai and their chemistry will have you rooting for them from the very first chapter.
Get it from Amazon for £13.59
The Setup by Lizzy Dent
This book follows the love life of Mara Williams who finds herself moving to another country and meeting the love of her life. Until her new flatmate Ash arrives at her doorstep. Who can say no to a book about summer romance?
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
