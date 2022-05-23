Harry Potter Fan Stunned To Discover Value Of Battered Books On Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow BBC

If you’ve got some very old copies of the Harry Potter books stuffed away somewhere then you might want to dig them out.

One fan, Helen, was left stunned during an appearance on Sunday’s Antiques Roadshow when she brought along a battered old copy of the Philosopher’s Stone (complete with detached cover) to be valued.

She also brought along a hardback copy of The Chamber Of Secrets, which was in better shape.

Despite their condition, Potter fan Helen was told by the show’s expert Justin Croft that they could fetch thousands of pounds, despite the state of them.

“These are possibly the worst condition I’ve seen on the Roadshow,” Justin told her.

Crucially, the Chamber of Secrets was a first-edition - and both books had been signed by author JK Rowling.

Helen explained: “Growing up, Harry Potter meant an awful lot to me and my family.

“The Harry Potter paperback I have there I was given in my stocking one year for Christmas and when I started reading it I couldn’t put it down.

“When the second book came out JK Rowling came to the Edinburgh book festival and she did a signing afterwards. She signed it for me.”

Viewers then saw the Harry Potter author’s message, which read: “To Helen - This is the condition I like to see my books in! (Read).”

Referring to the first book, Justin said: “I think I would say £1,000 to £1,500 on this which is really just for the inscription.”

Speaking about the second book, he added: “And this, being a first edition albeit without the dust jacket, £3,000 to £3,500.”